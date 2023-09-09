Calhoun Animal Control at capacity

Calhoun Animal Control is asking for assistance from the local community in getting some of its animals adopted.

On Tuesday, animal control said that it was at capacity in its kennel, which typically holds 17 dogs and nine cats. They’re hoping to avoid having to euthanize any animals due to lack of space.

