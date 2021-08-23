The Calhoun High School volleyball team is like a rock going down the side of a mountain -- they're rolling.
The Lady Jackets entered this week with three consecutive victories to reach the semifinals of the Coosa Invitational Saturday at Coosa High School.
The hot streak came after they were in every match, but began the season by dropping six of their first eight.
"It's been a real roller coaster so far for us because we have such a young team with a lot of new players," said Calhoun head volleyball coach Nic Hann. "We've had some high moments and we've had some not-so-high moments. But we're very encouraged by what happened Saturday at Coosa."
What happened was a young, inconsistent team suddenly seemed to find the path to success.
"We didn't play well at all in our first match Saturday morning. So after the match sat down and talked about it and then the girls went out and won three matches in a row and we played our best volleyball of the year. So we are feeling very good going forward about that."
They began the day with a three-set loss to Model in which Hann said the Warriors controlled the ball almost the entire match.
"They kept the ball the whole time," Hann said. "That was a game that definitely came down to ball control and we didn't have it. I mean our hitting numbers were good. Our serving numbers were strong. But they had control of the ball and that made the difference."
From there though, Hann said he began to see a different team as they got pick things up and won three straight matches in a matter of a few hours.
The fun stretch began the two-game sweep of Rockmart and they followed that up with 25-15, 25-15 sweep of Christian Heritage.
They closed by winning the third-place game, defeating Coosa, where Hann coached for nine years before taking over the Yellow Jackets program in 2020. They beat the Eagles, 25 -10, 25-7 in what Hann said was their best match of the year.
" I saw a lot of growing up (Saturday)," Hann said. "I the girls a lot of credit for the way we played after the way things started for us on Saturday. Usually with the young team like we have, when you have a tough match like that right off the bat and do not play well, you can have a bad day of volleyball.
"But the girls really responded after that first match. Came back and played very well against three very good opponents. We definitely got better as the day went along and just played outstanding against first Christian Heritage, beating them by 10 points twice and then beating Coosa in two matches that weren't really close.
"I know no one was happy after that first match, but I also can't say that I expected the girls to respond the way they did, so I give them all the credit in the world for the way we battled back and for the way we played as the day went along. I think it can be a real big step for us as we go forward."
And he said it was a team effort on both sides of the net.
"All the girls contributed," Hann said. "Every match. Every point. Every serve. The girls were communicating and working together. We spread the ball around. It was nice to see us start to gel together the way I know we can and now we just want to continue to build off of that good showing."
The Jackets began the week with a 5-6 record and after hosting Gilmer and Model Thursday in a triangular competition at Calhoun High School, the team will hold the first-ever Calhoun Invitational Saturday to cap another busy week.