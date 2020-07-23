Georgia Labor Commissioner Mark Butler said Thursday that Northwest Georgia’s unemployment rate decreased in June.
Due to the effects of COVID-19, all regions and counties continue to see stunted yearly growth, yet monthly gains in nearly all major sectors are beginning to spike.
“June continued to show positive growth across all regions and counties,” said Commissioner of Labor Mark Butler. “We saw almost all major indicators head in the right direction but continue to work to support Georgia businesses and get Georgians back to work.”
In Northwest Georgia, the unemployment rate decreased in June to 6.6%, a decrease of 1.8 percentage points. A year ago, the rate was 3.7%.
The labor force increased in June by 377. The June total was 406,032. That number is down by 13,647 from the total from June 2019.
Northwest Georgia ended June with 379,087 employed residents. The number increased by 7,337 in June and was down 25,230 as compared to last year.
Initial claims for unemployment decreased by 36% in June. When compared to last June, claims were up by about 2,341%.
Employ Georgia, the GDOL’s online job listing service at employgeorgia.com showed 3,106 active job postings in Northwest Georgia for June.
Data for metro areas can be found at http://dol.georgia.gov/current-labor-force-data-and-graphs.