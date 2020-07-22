Chickamauga City Schools will open Aug. 12 for the 2020-2021 school year. Parents will have the option of in-person attendance or online schooling for their children.
Superintendent Melody Day says in a letter to parents on the system’s web site that the situation for reopening schools is changing every day, which is why she has been waiting to post final guidelines. She says guidelines will be on the school system’s website by Monday, July 26.
On July 24, the state board of education considered mandating that all Georgia schools wait until Sept. 8 to open, but the idea was abandoned and school systems were left free to choose their own opening dates.
“Based on information we have received,” says Day, “and with enhanced cleaning, sanitizing and social distancing when feasible, I feel we can safely reopen schools.”
The system’s website has a lot of specifics for parents who choose online learning, including the following:
- The deadline to apply for online/digital learning is July 29.
- Once students sign up for online learning, they are tied into it for the full semester and may not reverse the decision.
- Students who do online schooling are not eligible to participate in any extra-curricular activities.
- Failure to complete assignments in a timely manner and to participate in digital classes will result in failing grades.
Parents are warned that online school or digital schooling will require extra commitment from them, especially for younger children.
To stay up-to-date on Chickamauga City Schools’ reopening plans, visit https://www.chickamaugacityschools.org/.