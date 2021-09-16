Calhoun businessman Fred Prater passed away at the age of 82 on Saturday.
Born in 1939 in Gordon County, Fredrick Richard "Fred" Prater was a co-owner of Prater Ford.
Prater was a 1958 graduate of Calhoun High School, and a graduate of West Georgia College.
According to his obituary, Prater was a former Lieutenant in the Georgia Army National Guard's 1/108th Armor, and was a member of the Calhoun First United Methodist Church.
Prater was laid to rest Tuesday following a service at the First United Methodist Church with Dr. Brian Clark officiating. Burial followed the service in the Prater Family plot in Chandler Cemetery. Thomas Funeral Home had charge of the arrangements.