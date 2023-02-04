GOAL and Rick Perkins Award winners

Salvador Gonzalez (left) is Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s instructor of the year for 2023, and dual-enrollment student Cayla Pemberton is the GOAL award winner.

 GNTC

Cayla Pemberton is Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s GOAL — Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership — winner and Salvador Gonzalez is the college’s Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year.

The winners were named during the Seven Hills Rotary Club meeting on Tuesday at the Courtyard by Marriott in Rome. The awards were sponsored and presented by the club, the Rome Floyd Chamber and the GNTC Student Leadership Council.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In