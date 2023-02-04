Cayla Pemberton is Georgia Northwestern Technical College’s GOAL — Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership — winner and Salvador Gonzalez is the college’s Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year.
The winners were named during the Seven Hills Rotary Club meeting on Tuesday at the Courtyard by Marriott in Rome. The awards were sponsored and presented by the club, the Rome Floyd Chamber and the GNTC Student Leadership Council.
Pemberton is an automotive technology student from Walker County. Gonzalez is program director and instructor of Diesel Equipment Technology.
Holly Hogan of Ringgold also was recognized during the banquet. She was awarded in October with GNTC’s 2023 EAGLE, Exceptional Adult Georgian in Literacy Education.
“EAGLE is the first statewide program in the nation that recognizes and rewards excellence among students enrolled in our Adult Education programs,” said GNTC President Heidi Popham.
Karen Craven, lead teacher and site manager for Adult Education in Floyd County, was also recognized as GNTC’s Adult Education Teacher of the Year for 2023.
Student of the year
Pemberton is a dual-enrollment student at Ridgeland High School and GNTC’s Walker County Campus in Rock Spring. She was nominated by Troy Peco, assistant dean of Industrial Technologies.
“Cayla has always risen to the occasion and has taken the leadership role on group assignments with other students,” Peco said. “Her teamwork helps ensure that her groups will always excel at their task. She even leads study sessions to help her fellow students succeed.”
Active in her high school’s Future Farmers of America program, Pemberton also works part-time on the weekends. Peco praised her work ethic and noted that she is confidently seeking an education in a predominantly male field.
Pemberton said she has wanted to work on cars since an early age, but her passion was ignited when she purchased a derelict 1967 Ford Bronco.
“I became hungry to learn everything I could about how it worked and how I could turn this neglected, beat-up truck into everything I envisioned it to be,” she said.
At that time she had not considered college because she could not afford it — until her school’s dual-enrollment coordinator talked to her class.
“I knew this was an opportunity that I couldn’t pass up, so the next day I marched right into my high school counselor’s office and got the list of requirements to begin the process,” she said.
When Pemberton graduates in May, she will have her high school diploma, as well as multiple college technical certificates.
“The beauty of the Technical College System of Georgia is it’s accessible, allowing even those who may have given up on the idea of going to college to not feel held back,” she said. “It is a flexible and more affordable alternative to a four-year college for students like me who have a desire for learning and want to get prepared to join the workforce.”
As the 2023 GOAL winner for GNTC, Pemberton will move to the regional competition. If she wins there, she will compete at the state level against winners from the other regions of Georgia.
A panel of leaders from business, industry and government will choose the TCGS GOAL winner. As the 2023 Student of the Year, the state winner serves as TCSG’s student ambassador. Kia Motors Manufacturing Georgia will award a new car as the grand prize.
Instructor of the year
The Rick Perkins Award honors the TCSG’s most outstanding instructors. The award, instituted in 1991, recognizes technical college instructors who make significant contributions through innovation and leadership in their fields.
Gonzalez, a Dalton resident, established the Diesel Equipment Technology program on GNTC’s Whitfield Murray Campus and secured support from several area transportation-related businesses — including Freightliner Trucks, U.S. Xpress Enterprises Inc., Penske Automotive, Shaw Industries Group Inc. and Ford of Dalton. This support has included money, tools and diesel equipment, which students take apart and rebuild in the classroom.
The Leadership Dalton-Whitfield 2022 class donated $2,460 to outfit 12 GNTC Diesel program students with mechanic tool kits they need to jumpstart their careers at Gonzalez’s suggestion.
The son of two immigrants with sixth-grade educations, Gonzalez recalled that his life changed on the last day of eighth grade. “‘You are a good kid, Sal, and you have a lot of potential,’ my teacher said. Those words and that hug changed me,” he said. “I started working hard in school and became a good student.”
As a high school sophomore, he started working with his uncle in an auto repair shop. His uncle and his high school automotive class teacher told him they learned to work on cars at a technical college.
He got a job changing oil and performing basic maintenance at a car dealership after high school, but he could not advance because he lacked the necessary training, he said.
Gonzalez was discouraged that he did not qualify for financial aid to attend technical college; however, his father convinced him to pursue his education and worked odd jobs to help him pay for it. He earned a diploma in Auto-Diesel Technology with High Performance Engines from Lincoln Tech in 2010.
“All of this was possible through hard work and a technical education,” he said. “I am the son of two dreamers who gave me the resources needed to be successful in life. I hope my students and my children see me as an example to go after their dreams and to never give up.”
Prior to starting at GNTC in 2019, Gonzalez was technician/team lead at Brooker Ford Lincoln Mercury (now known as Ford of Dalton) from 2007-18 and apprentice technician at Red Star Automotive in Conyers from 2005-16.
His community service activities include mentoring students while he was in college, serving warm meals during Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays at Providence Ministries, Spanish to English translating during the Christmas toy giveaway at Providence Ministries, volunteering as a softball and T-ball coach and donating to GNTC’s Foundation, which supports areas of institutional need including student scholarships, equipment purchases, library materials purchases and staff development.
He will represent the college as GNTC’s 2023 Rick Perkins winner and move on to the regional competition, vying for the opportunity to compete at the state level. The TCSG Rick Perkins Instructor of the Year will receive a $2,500 cash prize and make many public appearances as a technical education ambassador, including addressing both chambers of the Georgia General Assembly.
GNTC’s most recent state winners were 2019 Rick Perkins Award winner Leyner Argueta, program director of Business Management, and Peco, the 2013 Rick Perkins Award winner.