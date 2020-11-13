CEDARTOWN — The wait of 19 long years was ended with one dominating performance for the Cedartown High School football team.
Putting their mark on the first quarter and having their defense take the lead from there, the Bulldogs defeated Central-Carroll 34-7 on Friday night at Doc Ayers Field.
The win clinches the Region 7-4A championship for Cedartown, the first title of its kind for the team since 2001 and the first under first-year head coach Jamie Abrams.
“It feels good, and it ain't about me,” Abrams said. “It's about all these guys right here. You know, these guys have just been resilient with everything that's been going on. So I'm just as proud as I can be. These guys, these coaches. I mean, I'm just proud of them.”
Cedartown (6-2, 4-0 7-4A) is guaranteed to host the first round of the Class 4A state playoffs on Nov. 27 against the No. 4 seed from Region 6-4A. That is likely to be Arabia Mountain, although the final week of the regular season could change that.
The Bulldogs wasted little time building a three-touchdown lead in the first quarter.
Central-Carroll (5-3, 1-2) was set to receive the opening kickoff when both of the Lions’ returners failed to get the ball. It rolled down to the 1-yard line and Cedartown’s Jordan Johnson jumped on it.
CJ Washington ran it in on the next play to give the Bulldogs the 7-0 lead with only 12 seconds ticked off the clock.
After Central was forced to punt on the ensuing possession, Cedartown struggled to move the ball at first but converted on third-and-13 with a 15-yard pass from quarterback Reece Tanner to Jayden Johnson.
Washington got the handoff on the next play and went between the tackles before shaking off one last Lion defender on a 68-yard touchdown run. Eri Velasquez made his second of four extra points to put the Bulldogs up 14-0.
Cedartown got the ball back one last time in the opening period after another Central punt. This time a one-play, 63-yard drive would give the Bulldogs touchdown No. 3 as Tanner hit Johnson for a short pass over the middle and the senior South Carolina commit took it from there.
Cedartown will finish out the regular season next Friday as the Bulldogs travel to Catoosa County to take on Heritage.