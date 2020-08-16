Head coach Jamie Abrams inherited one of the best rosters in northwest Georgia when he agreed to coach the Cedartown Bulldogs in late January.
With a bevy of talented players who have developed over the last three years, Cedartown is projected to be one of the better squads in Region 7-4A by most analysts and services.
Cedartown is supposedly changing their offense and defense in preparation for the 2020 season. Though there have not been ample opportunities for the entire team to practice together, the players have studied the plays all summer and are ready to put their best foot forward with the new playbook.
For the most part, coach Abrams has not tipped his hat as to which athlete he will play at quarterback. Jayden Johnson received the most snaps as a junior in 2019, but the South Carolina commit seemed to be a more natural fit at wide receiver. Still, Johnson took great strides leading the Bulldog offense a year ago.
Abrams may decide to go for other young players behind center, such as Reece Tanner or MJ Holiday, who both performed well in limited opportunities last season.
As with previous years, running back should be a huge strength for Cedartown. Georgia commit CJ Washington split carries with Clemson signee Kobe Pace in 2019, but it appears that Washington will have his chance to run the show in 2020.
Other talented backs who should receive playing time include shifty sophomore Harlem Diamond, sophomore speedsters Xavier Hargrove and Khamarion Davis, and senior Jakhari Robinson. Fullbacks Corben Cuzzort and Eli Barrow will be solid lead blockers for the elusive tailbacks.
Cedartown took a big hit losing wide receivers like Chadriq Neal, Rashad Walker and DJ Frazier to graduation. Fortunately, they return other playmakers who could slide to receiver like Jayden Johnson, Jeremiah Johnson, Holiday, Tanner, and Zane Barrow. Someone will need to step up in this group in order for the passing game to succeed.
The success of the entire offense in 2020 will rely on the offensive line. Cedartown has graduated numerous starters along the line in the past couple seasons, so it is now time for some of the younger linemen to step up in the trenches. Senior Jacob Rush and junior Jai Barnes will return along the line and will be leaders on the frontlines.
Cedartown has one of the best defensive linemen in the state in rising junior Washington. The four-star athlete led the state with 21 sacks in his sophomore season. He will be joined by All-State caliber lineman Barnes to form one of the best duos in Region 7-4A.
Outside of Washington and Barnes, there are a number of younger Bulldogs that could file in along the defensive line.
Senior Cuzzort and sophomore Barrow have been mentioned by the coaches as two guys to look out for at linebacker. Cuzzort was already a great player but really established himself as an elite tackler with his solid 2019 campaign. Barrow came along late in the season and made a name for himself as a freshman for the 5-6 Bulldogs. Both will be leaders on the field for the Cedartown defense this year.
Jayden Johnson is due for another electrifying season leading the Cedartown secondary. The three-star safety will give it all he has for his final season donning the red-and-black. Alongside him will be a number of young athletes such as Jeremiah Johnson, Micah Arbuthnot, Tanner, and Holiday among others.
Cuzzort celebrated a great junior season as punter for the Bulldogs and the ironman athlete is expected to resume those duties as a senior. Placekicker has been an up-and-down position for Cedartown over the past few seasons, so Abrams and his staff will try to find some consistency kicking it through the uprights this fall.
Needless to say, the biggest non-region matchup will be the Cedartown-Rockmart game.
High school football fans across the state will be checking in to see how the Battle for Polk goes down on Sept. 11. Cedartown’s defense will have to be able to contain Javin Whatley and company if they want to win the game. Conversely, the Bulldogs’ new offense must move the ball down the field against a veteran Jacket defense to end a two-game series losing streak.
In region play, Cedartown’s biggest test will likely come on Oct. 30 at Ridgeland. KeSean Eubanks, a transfer from Soddy Daisy (Tennessee) is the new starting running back for the Panthers.
He will be running behind two mammoth offensive linemen in Tommy Lamb (6-foot-6) and Jacob Klein (6-7). The Bulldogs will have to slow down Eubanks and senior signal caller King Mason if they want to win in Rossville.
Heritage (Catoosa), last year’s region champions, will host Cedartown on Nov. 20. They bring back senior quarterback Nick Hanson, senior tight end Zach Brown, senior wide receiver Logan Lowe, and junior All-American kicker Anderson Britton. The Bulldog defense will have to stand tall in Ringgold as well if they want a chance at the Region 7-4A crown.