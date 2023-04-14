On March 18, nearly 200 people gathered in Ringgold for the 25th annual GraduRUN, a fundraising race sponsored by Ringgold Builtwell Bank for Catoosa County Communities in Schools. The 5K run and 1-mile Fun Walk drew twice as many participants as last year and raised $28,000 for CIS.
Catoosa County CIS runs programs ranging from in-home visits to help young children prepare for school to high school programs on financial literacy and practical skills like cooking, sewing and even relationships. CIS helps with food, clothing, prom dresses, tutoring, mentoring, after-school care, emotional support – pretty much anything a student needs to succeed.
The annual GraduRUN race is certified and timed by the Chattanooga Track Club.
Of the 212 people who signed up for the race and fun walk, says Rene Tinker, assistant vice president for Builtwell Bank, 190 showed up the day of the race, an all-time high.
Racers ranged in age from eight to 76. The first place winner was Andrew O’Neill, age 29. The top winner among women was Karen Harr. Both received prizes of $100 from Builtwell Bank. The bank also awarded the top male and female winner in the Masters category – $50 each to Anthony Daniell, 44, and Barbara Ensign, 54. And the top male and female in the Grandmasters category each received $25: Tripp McCallie, 53, and Karen Leavitt, 63.
All runners received T-shirts and gift bags with small items in them. Other gifts that were given out came from the Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office, Cracker Barrel, Farm to Fork, Edley's BBQ, Food City, Greased Light'n, Ringgold Florist, Advance Auto, M Bellish, Hair Tamer and CIS staff.
Bojangles provided breakfast for volunteers and the Ringgold police officers assigned to the event.
Tinker was thrilled with the results of the fundraiser and says she hopes it’s even bigger next year.
SIDEBAR 1
Medal Winners
Andrew O'Neill, 29
Karen Harr, 57
Barbara Ensign, 54
Anthony Daniell, 44
Karen Leavitt, 63
Tripp McCallie, 53
Amy Klutho, 60
Jeff Stracener, 66
Brandy Coats, 14
Ren Goldsmith, 14
McKenna Kime, 19
Gavin Simpson-Rister, 17
Hendrik Younger, 20
Nikia Stephens, 29
Ross Blackston, 29
Lauren Dyer, 34
Jake Dean, 32
Brittany Garrett, 38
Paul Vest, 38
Jane Ellis, 43
Patrick Ellis, 43
Nikki Rozzell, 49
Jason Webb, 47
Lori McNabb, 53
Derek Stracener, 52
Kathleen Spears, 59
Darby Marshall, 55
Patti Silvers, 60
Kim Ray, 62
LeeAnn O'Brien, 68
Ralph Steffan, 66
Jane Webb, 70
Jeffrey Sodeman, 76
SIDEBAR 2
Donors (alphabetically)
These businesses, agencies and individuals contributed toward the $28,000 that was presented to Catoosa County Communities in Schools.
Applebrook Day School
Brent Pennington’s Dental Center
Builtwell Bank
Catoosa County Chamber of Commerce
Catoosa County Here to Career Academy
Catoosa County Parks and Recreation
Catoosa County Department of Family and Children Services
Catoosa County Department of Juvenile Justice
Catoosa County Sheriff’s Office
Choice Title
Covenant Insurance Marketing Service
D H & W
Edward Jones-Geo Mejia
Gary Thacker Insurance
Giggle & Grow Christian Learning Center
Georgia Northwestern Technical College
Heritage Funeral Home
Hunter Oil Company, Inc.
J & S Electrical
James Anderson Construction Co.
J. Paul and Lori Connell
JR’s Land Co.
LeaderOne Financial
Justin Tinker and Michael London
Lookout Pest Control
Marshal Bandy Law
Mary Carpenter
Metro Boiler Tube
Mills Steel Erection
North River Graphics
Patty and Young Law
PCTN Holdings
Ralph White Electric
Real Agents Realty Company
Rick Worley & Son, Inc.
Ringgold City Visitor Bureau
Ringgold Telephone Company
Rock Bridge Community Church
Roueche Company – Jerry Roueche
Shackleford Enterprises
Shane Hood Trucking
Shaw, Inc.
Sibold Group Real Estate Specialists
Signal Machine, Inc.
Sims Sod Farm
Starr Mathews
SMH Construction
Teems Electric
Troy Roberson Vinyl Siding
True Life Chiropractic
Victory Sign
Villanow Company LLC
Walter Jackson Chevrolet
Waters-Holland
Webb Dentistry
Whitmire Construction/Best Land Investments
WOW Ladies Group -- BBBC
Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga.