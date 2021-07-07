Walker County Schools have begun 2022 budget talks, and Chickamauga City Schools have already adopted that system's budget.
The budget includes $91.4 million in expenditures and $99.8 million in revenue and beginning fund balance.
"The preliminary numbers are all we have received at this point; appeals are happening now," Walker Schools Superintendent Damon Raines said. The board is considering holding the current millage rate at 17.404, which would yield an additional $3 million in potential local funds, according to preliminary projections.
Last year Walker Schools reduced calendar days for employees by 10, but this year school officials do not anticipate any furlough days. This year the Teacher Retirement System percentage increased from 19.06 to 19.81, and school officials are pondering a step increase plus 2% for all classified employees in this budget, Raines explained.
The boost in finances helps offset revenue reductions in other areas.
"We will still have an austerity cut from the state of $2.3 million in this budget; CARES Act funding has helped in the recovery as each dollar spent must be connected to the impact of COVID-19," he said. "We are still quantifying the total impact of COVID across the district."
The Walker school board will host public meetings for input on the budget Tuesday, July 13, at 5 p.m. at the Advancing Education Center in Chickamauga and Monday, July 19, at 5 p.m. at the Board of Education office in LaFayette. The board is expected to adopt the budget Monday, July 19, during the board's meeting at 6 p.m.
"Once we receive the final tax digest information, we are required by law to advertise the millage hearings (three), as well as post on the system website. We will comply with that process according to the requirements," Raines said.
Chickamauga
Chickamauga Board of Education adopted the budget that covers the 2021-22 academic year during the school board's June 14 meeting.