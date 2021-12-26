Tom Brady threw for a touchdown to punch his ticket to the playoffs as the Tampa Bay Buccaneers breezed to a 32-6 win over the host Carolina Panthers on Sunday.
The Buccaneers (11-4) wrapped up a postseason berth by clinching the NFC South for the first time since 2007.
They relied heavily on defense in holding the Panthers (5-10) without a touchdown.
Carolina, which has lost five in a row, finished 2-6 at home. The teams have a rematch in two weeks to finish the regular season.
Tampa Bay, which was shut out a week earlier by the New Orleans Saints, didn’t score until 4:13 remained in the first quarter on Ke’Shawn Vaughn’s 55-yard rush.
Bills 33, Patriots 21: Josh Allen passed for 314 yards and three touchdowns and rushed for 64 yards Sunday to help Buffalo reclaim the AFC East division lead with a win over New England.
Allen’s first touchdown pass of the day was the 100th of his NFL career, making him the first quarterback in history to record 100 passing TDs and 20 rushing TDs in his first four seasons. He finished 30-of-47 passing on the day.
Isaiah McKenzie had 11 catches for 125 yards and a touchdown while Stefon Diggs totaled 85 yards and a TD on seven receptions for Buffalo (9-6), which won its second straight game following a 14-10 loss to New England at home on Dec. 6.
Chiefs 36, Steelers 10: Patrick Mahomes passed for 258 yards and three touchdowns Sunday as Kansas City claimed its eighth straight victory and clinched a playoff berth with its sixth consecutive AFC West title by throttling Pittsburgh.
The Chiefs (11-4), who came in allowing an average of 13.3 points a game during their winning streak, secured three takeaways and did not allow the Steelers (7-7-1) to score a touchdown until 2:54 remained.
Bengals 41, Ravens 21: The showdown for the AFC North lead turned into a showcase for Joe Burrow as Cincinnati hammered Baltimore.
Burrow had his best game as a pro, as he completed 37 of 46 passes for a career-high and franchise-record 525 passing yards and four touchdowns.
Rams 30, Vikings 23: Sony Michel ran for 131 yards and a touchdown, while Brandon Powell returned a punt for a score as Los Angeles clinched a playoff berth with a victory at Minnesota.
Los Angeles (11-4) overcame three interceptions by Matthew Stafford, who was 21-of-37 passing for 197 yards. Stafford did connect with Odell Beckham Jr. for the wide receiver’s fourth touchdown in the last five games, while the Rams’ Cooper Kupp continued his productive season with 10 catches for 109 yards.
Bears 25, Seahawks 24: Nick Foles threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Jimmy Graham with 1:01 remaining and completed a subsequent 3-point conversion to Damiere Byrd as Chicago eliminated Seattle from playoff contention with a victory on a snowy day in Seattle.
The Bears (5-10) rallied from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter, pulling to 24-17 on Cairo Santos’ 35-yard field goal with 10:46 remaining.
Raiders 17, Broncos 13: Derek Carr was 20-for-25 passing for 201 yards and a touchdown, Peyton Barber ran for a score, and Las Vegas beat Denver.
Hunter Renfrow caught a touchdown pass and Josh Jacobs rushed for 129 yards for Las Vegas (8-7), which overcame three turnovers.
Jets 26, Jaguars 21: Rookie Zach Wilson scored the longest rushing touchdown by a quarterback in franchise history, helping New York to a win over reeling Jacksonville.
Eagles 34, Giants 10: Jalen Hurts threw for two touchdowns, Boston Scott rushed for another and Philadelphia shook off a slow start to defeat New York.
Texans 41, Chargers 29: Rex Burkhead ran for a career-high 149 yards and two touchdowns as short-handed Houston damaged Los Angeles’ AFC playoff hopes with an upset.