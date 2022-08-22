The billboards are everywhere along the interstate. Each one is mostly clever and includes a mileage count to the destination -- or is that sensation?

  • "Don't stay thirsty, my friend."
  • "I like big Buc-ee's and I cannot lie."
  • "Do it for the gram."
  • And then there's the brisket pitch. Or a breakfast sandwich.
