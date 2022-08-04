Auburn quarterback T.J. Finley is expected to practice with the team when it takes the field for the first day of fall camp Friday following his misdemeanor charge Thursday.

Auburn coach Bryan Harsin addressed the situation with Finley, who turned himself in to Auburn police Thursday morning after being charged with “attempt to elude” stemming from a traffic violation for failure to wear his helmet while driving his scooter. Harsin was brief in his remarks regarding Finley but said he was aware of the situation with the junior quarterback.

