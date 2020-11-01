A pair of long touchdowns runs by Jacob Brown couldn’t over come three costly fumbles by the Warriors and LFO would drop a 33-13 decision to the North Murray Mountaineers Friday night in Chatsworth.
LFO (1-6, 1-4) fell behind 23-0 in the second quarter after three Mountaineer touchdowns and a safety, following a high snap on a punt deep in Warrior territory.
Brown would get the Red-and-White on the board with 4:22 left in the half on a 46-yard scoring scamper, but North Murray (4-2, 4-1) would get a 36-yard field goal from Owen Hannah in the closing seconds of the quarter to boost its lead to 26-7 at intermission.
Brown would burn North Murray again with a 39-yard TD run in the middle of the third quarter. However, an onside kick attempt would scooped up by the home team, who added a Cade Petty touchdown run with just over seven minutes left in the period.
It would be the final points of the night as North Murray collected the important Region 6-AAA victory.
Brown had another huge night for the Warriors in defeat, rushing 19 times for 233 yards. The 233 yards was a season and career-high and the second time the senior has eclipsed 200 yards rushing in the past four games. He has 693 yards on the ground in those four games.
Will Carroll went 7 of 11 in the air for 43 yards, while Jevonnie Womble ran nine times for 43 yards. Benji Valdes was the leading receiver with two catches for 29 yards.
LFO will have a very quick turnaround as they get set to host Coahulla Creek this Tuesday night, Nov. 3. The game was originally set for Oct. 9, but had to be moved after COVID-19 issues for the Colts.