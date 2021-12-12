The Denver Broncos lined up with just 10 men on the field for the first snap of Sunday’s home game with the Detroit Lions to pay tribute to the late Demaryius Thomas.
The receiver spot where Thomas once regularly lined up for the Broncos was left open. Denver let the play clock wind down for a delay of game and the Lions declined the penalty as fans loudly chanted “D.T., D.T.”
The Broncos went on to win the game 38-10.
The atmosphere in Denver was heavy with memories of Thomas, who was found dead Thursday at age 33 at his home in Roswell.
Reports have indicated Thomas was dealing with seizures. Police said Thursday that his death might have resulted from a medical issue.
The Broncos set up a memorial for Thomas around his No. 88 and also played a video tribute for the wideout, who played 8½ of his 10 NFL seasons with the team. He ranks second in team history with 9,055 receiving yards and 60 receiving touchdowns and third with 665 receptions. Rod Smith (1995-2006) is the leader in all three categories.
Former Denver quarterback Peyton Manning, who played four seasons (2012-15) with Thomas, was among the many who paid respects. Manning and Thomas were teammates on the club’s Super Bowl-winning team in 2015.
“Obviously an incredible player: Dependable, accountable, tough, hard-working, unselfish. All of the things you want in a great teammate, much less an incredibly talented receiver,” Manning said in a video released by the Broncos. “But off the field, he was every bit as good a person as he was a player. Very giving to all of his teammates’ charities, great with all of the players’ families, coaches’ families and kids.
“It’s been really tough. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family. He will be dearly missed. He was great to my kids, great to my family, which is more important than any touchdown that he ever caught for me. ... He was a big reason why I came out here to play. I knew what he had done in just two years, but I also knew what I felt he was capable of doing. And that was a big part of attracting us coming out to play for the Broncos. So for so many reasons, I’m very indebted and thankful to Demaryius.”
Denver players wore a No. 88 decal on their helmets and many tapped a portrait of Thomas prior to the game.
Thomas, a four-time Pro Bowl receiver, caught 90 or more passes in five straight seasons (2012-16) and also topped 1,000 yards in each of those five campaigns. Thomas caught a career-best 14 touchdowns in 2013.
Overall, Thomas finished with 724 catches, 9,763 yards and 63 touchdowns in 143 NFL games. He also played in seven games for the Houston Texans in 2018 and 11 for the New York Jets in 2019.
Buccaneers 33, Bills 27 (OT): Tom Brady tossed a 58-yard touchdown pass to Breshad Perriman with 5:31 remaining in overtime to lift Tampa Bay to a victory over Buffalo.
Brady improved to 33-3 in 36 career starts against the Bills after completing 31 of 46 passes for 363 yards. Brady moved past Drew Brees with an NFL-record 7,143 completions in his career after connecting with Mike Evans for a 20-yard gain near the sideline with 1:43 remaining in the second quarter.
Saints 30, Jets 9: Alvin Kamara returned from a four-game absence to rush for 120 yards and a touchdown as New Orleans ended a five-game losing streak.
Browns 24, Ravens 22: Myles Garrett scored his first career touchdown as Cleveland parlayed a big first half into a win over Baltimore, which lost quarterback Lamar Jackson to an ankle injury.
Cowboys 27, Washington 20: Micah Parsons and Randy Gregory swarmed Washington quarterback Taylor Heinicke, leading the dominant defense of Dallas as the Cowboys survived a late scare.
Chargers 37, Giants 21: Justin Herbert threw three touchdown passes and Austin Ekeler ran for a score as Los Angeles earned a victory to win consecutive games for the first time since early October.
Titans 20, Jaguars 0: D’Onta Foreman and Ryan Tannehill ran for one touchdown apiece, and Tennessee intercepted Trevor Lawrence four times in the second half as the Titans sent Jacksonville to its fifth straight defeat.
Chiefs 48, Raiders 9: Patrick Mahomes passed for two touchdowns and Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for two to help Kansas City roll to a victory over Las Vegas.
Seahawks 33, Texans 13: Russell Wilson passed for 260 yards and two touchdowns while Tyler Lockett eclipsed 1,000 receiving yards for a third consecutive season as Seattle defeated Houston.