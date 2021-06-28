Summerville is about to get some recognition in the Summer Olympic Games.
Brody Malone, a 2018 graduate of Trion High School, will be one of five Americans to represent the United States in men’s gymnastics next month at the XXXII Summer Olympic Games in Tokyo.
The 21-year-old officially secured his spot by achieving the highest score of 171.600 in the U.S. Olympic Trials held in St. Louis over the course of two days.
Malone joins Sam Mikulak, Yul Moldauer, Shane Wiskus and Alec Yoder as Team USA’s men’s gymnastics team.
Originally born in Johnson City, Tennessee, Malone grew up in Summerville. He competed for Cartersville Twister Gymnastics’ club team from 2014-2018 and won a pair of state championships in 2017 and 2018.
Upon graduation from high school, Malone then made the long journey west to Palo Alto, California, and Stanford University, where he competed as a member of the men’s gymnastics team.
He had an immediate impact and the accolades rolled in.
Malone’s freshman year saw him do something no other Stanford Cardinal gymnast had managed before him: three individual national championships in the same year. He would earn first overall in all-around, floor and high bar, helping the Cardinal claim the 2019 National Championship.
That season, he would also be recognized as a five-time All-American in all-around, floor, high bar, parallel bars and still rings. He also earned the distinction of being named the 2019 College Gymnastics Association’s Freshman of the Year.
Malone’s sophomore season would come to an abrupt end with the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, but this past season saw him bring home two more individual national titles in all-around and high bar, as well as the Cardinal successfully defend their team championship, claiming their seventh in program history.
Malone has been named a Mountain Pacific Sports Federation Gymnast of the Year all three years so far at Stanford.
But now, Malone and his teammates get ready to travel to Tokyo with one goal in mind: gold, and to be standing on a podium as the Stars and Stripes rises to the tune of the Star-Spangled Banner.
The American men go for their second gold medal (1984) and sixth medal finish in men’s gymnastics at the Summer Games.
Artistic gymnastics kicks off on July 24 in Japan.