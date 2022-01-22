Former Episcopal HS and Alabama University standout wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had an amazing rookie NFL season with the Miami Dolphins and it was capped off when he received the prestigious Dan Marino Most Valuable Player Award, as voted on by the media.
Waddle set a rookie record for receptions in a year, catching 104 passes for 1,015 yards and six touchdowns. He also had three games last year where he caught at least 10 passes in a game, hauling in 12 aerials in just his third game in the NFL back in September at Las Vegas. The 5-foot-10, 185-pound speedster than caught 10 passes in Week 6 at Jacksonville and again in Week 16 at New Orleans in a 20-3 win over the Saints.
He also invented his own touchdowns celebration, much like the Ickey Shuffle back in the 80s, When Waddle would score this year, he and his offensive linemen would run to the back of the end zone and start imitating a penguin walk or "The Waddle," as Miami fans would roar their approval whether the team was in South Florida or on the road.
At the time of this writing, Waddle was receiving serious consideration for NFL Rookie of the Year honors...
Bellaire HS senior Chris Jacinto has verbally committed to play college baseball at Washington University in St. Louis. Jacinto, who is a second and third baseman for the Cardinals, has been a two-year starter for the Cardinals and played a huge role in the Big Red winning the District 18-6A championship last year.
Jacinto, who cut his teeth in the game playing for the West University Little League, also played baseball for the Kyle Chapman 15-and-under team that was the national semifinalist in 2019 and in July of that year in Lubbock, he had a walk-off hit to help his team reach the championship game.
The 5-foot-9, 180-pound middle infielder/pitcher finished with a .367 batting average last year for the Cardinals and had a 1.40 Earned Run Average when he was on the mound.
Jacinto has also done volunteer work at the Houston Food Bank and is a member of the FCA at Bellaire HS. He also enjoys ultimate frisbee, soccer, basketball and traveling...
Ohio State University freshman football player Donovan Jackson is currently working to get ready for the upcoming 2022 season after he and the Buckeyes completed an excellent 2021 with a Rose Bowl victory over Utah on New Year's Day.
The 6-foot-4, 300-pound offensive lineman, who graduated last June and immediately enrolled at Ohio State and started working out with the Buckeyes, joined the program in Columbus in June, where he was top-rated offensive line prospect in the county and was the number 17 player prospect overall regardless of position in the nation coming out of high school.
He began his high school career at Houston Christian, where he was a starter at left tackle for the Mustangs, before he transferred to Episcopal before his sophomore season. He became a starter for the Knights and head coach Steve Leisz as a sophomore and was the highest-rated offensive lineman in the Buckeyes' class last year.
The former Anthony Munoz Liuneman of the Year Award winner signifying the best high school offensive lineman in the country, finished his scholastic career last January when he played in the All-American Bowl in San Antonio and he went to work after that in preparing for his college career. Jackson has already been touted a potential starter next year for the Buckeyes, who will lose three starters up front due to graduation...
Episcopal HS freshman softball player Townsen Thomas was recently named the Most Valuable Player for the West in the Alliance Fastpitch Championship Series Super Cup tournament. Thomas, who is presently getting ready for her first season of varsity high school softball for the Knights, played for the Texas Blaze and is, according to the Extra Innings website, the number one ranked outfielder in the United States for softball players graduating in the class of 2024.
Besides being a two-time All-American in the 12-and-under age group in softball, Thomas is an outstanding thlete who is also a two-time Amatuer Athletic Union (AAU) Junior Olympian as she also competed in mid-January at the Carl Lewis Indoor Track Meet at the University of Houston. She competed in the 200-meter dash, the triple jump, and the 60-meter hurdles in her first competition since last summer...
West University briefs