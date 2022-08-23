Briefly: 39 covid patients in Rome's hospitals Tuesday; no change from Monday. Aug 23, 2022 14 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Rome's two hospitals were treating 39 covid patients on Tuedsay, no change from Monday. The total has continued to stay in the three-dozen-plus range amid the BA.5 variant spread.♦ Atrium Health Floyd: 27 patients; no change.♦ AdventHealth Redmond: 12 patients; no change.♦ Highest since pandemic began: 221 on Sept. 10, 2021.♦ Lowest since pandemic began: 2 on June 1, 2020, and on May 16, 2022.The free COVID-19 test site is at the Coosa Valley Fairgrounds, 1400 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. in Rome. Hours: 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Thank you for reading! Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments. We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription. Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account. Register Log In Verify account Manage/Add service Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now 5 more students face battery charges following Thursday lunchroom brawl at Rome High; that's 16 so far this week Police: 11 students charged following separate fights on consecutive days at Rome High. Summary of Rome City Schools updates through this morning. Rockmart man killed in wreck on Ga. 101 Thursday night GBI investigating clerk of court after cellphone fire at Floyd County Courthouse Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back