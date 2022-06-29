A seven-run fifth inning proved to be the difference for the Rome Braves in their 11-6 road win against the Greenville Drive on Wednesday night.
Rome (39-32, 3-2 in second half) trailed Greenville (27-44, 1-4) 2-1 going to the fifth, but the Braves’ offense strung together several hits, including RBI singles by Tyler Tolve, Bryson Horne and Beau Philip, as well as an RBI double from Christian Robinson.
The Braves added two more in the top of the sixth to grab a 10-2 lead, but Greenville rallied back into the game with a four-run bottom half of the inning. The Drive couldn’t get any closer, however, and the Braves tacked on one more insurance run in the eighth for good measure.
Horne led the way at the plate with a 4-for-5 night that included a double, two RBIs and two runs scored, and Tolve and Philip each had a stellar effort as well with three hits apiece. Tolve drove in two runs and scored three, and Philip had two RBIs as well.
Four other Braves finished with multiple hits as Robinson, Jacob Pearson, Vaughn Grissom and Justyn-Henry Malloy each contributed two knocks apiece. Robinson had a double among his two hits along with three RBIs, Pearson added a double, a stolen base and an RBI and Grissom and Malloy each had a double and scored a run. Drew Campbell also had a hit, drew two walks and scored two runs.
Andrew Hoffman earned the win to improve to 7-2 on the season as the righty starter went five innings and allowed two runs on four hits while striking out five and walking three.
Malcolm Van Buren came on to pitch in relief after Hoffman and had a tough time in 1/3 of an inning as he gave up four runs on two hits while walking three and striking out one, but the bullpen was strong after that as they didn’t allow another run.
Lisandro Santos pitched 1 2/3 scoreless frames as he only gave up one hit, walked three and struck out one, Trey Riley tossed a scoreless eighth and struck out one, and Alec Barger came on to finish the game out with a scoreless ninth as he gave up one hit and struck out one.
In Tuesday night’s series opener between Rome and Greenville:
Braves 2, Drive 1
A pair of solo blasts and a stellar performance on the mound from starter Dylan Dodd were the key ingredients in the Rome Braves’ win Tuesday night as they opened a six-game series at Greenville.
Rome (38-32) got a solo homer in the third from Beau Philip and another in the fifth from Bryson Horne, and that was all the offense needed to support Dodd and the Braves’ bullpen. Greenville (27-43) had a solo shot of its own from Niko Kavadas in the seventh, but it couldn’t find the tying run.
Dodd earned the victory to improve to 7-5 on the season after pitching 6 2/3 innings and allowing one run on six hits while striking out four and walking one.
After his strong effort, Issrael De La Cruz came on and pitched 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, hitless relief while striking out two to earn his third hold. Austin Smith finished things off with a scoreless ninth as he didn’t allow a hit either and struck out one for his sixth save.
Horne was the lone Braves batter to finish with multiple hits as he was 2-for-4, including his homer and a double. Philip, Landon Stephens and Drew Campbell had the only other hits for Rome, while Vaughn Grissom and Justyn-Henry Malloy each reached on a walk.