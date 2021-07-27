Rome returns home Tuesday to open a six-game set with the Asheville Tourists after a five game loss to the Bowling Green Hot Rods.
Narrow losses added up for the Rome Braves (34-38) in last week’s series defeat against the Bowling Green Hot Rods (50-22).
Rome lost five times, with the largest difference being a four-run loss. The series loss puts the R-Braves at fourth place in the High-A East Standings, 16 games behind division-leading Bowling Green.
Starting pitcher of the week
Alan Rangel once again stood out as the top starting pitcher for the R-Braves in Bowling Green. The Mexico native did not receive the win sadly, as Rome fell 5-4 on Friday night, but that was hardly Rangel’s fault. He allowed just one earned run in 4 2/3 innings on four walks and three hits. Rangel also rung up eight Bowling Green batters. He finishes the week with a 1.93 ERA. Rangel is now 3-5 on the year with a 3.85 ERA and has struck out 86 batters in 63 2/3 innings.
Relief pitcher of the week
Matt Hartman recently returned from the Injured List and showed out in Kentucky. The right-handed reliever pitched 2 2/3 innings at Bowling Green, allowing one earned run. He allowed zero walks and the only hit he gave up was a home run in Wednesday’s 4-3 defeat. Hartman was called upon again in the ninth inning on Saturday night, striking out the side to sure-up Rome’s only win of the week. That gives the Westmont College product his first save of the season. He’ll look for more opportunities this week as Rome returns home.
Offensive hitter of the week
For the first time this season, Shean Michel has earned Offensive Hitter of the Week honors following last week’s road trip to Bowling Green. The Curacao native hit .350 in Kentucky, going 7-for-20 with one double, one triple, one home run, three runs scored, and four runs batted in. He led the team in batting average, total bases (13), on-base percentage (.409), slugging (.650), and OPS (1.059).