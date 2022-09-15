The Bowling Green Hot Rods used a power surge early on Thursday night with four homers in the first four innings to build a big lead and coast to a 10-1 home victory over the Rome Braves in Game 2 of the South Atlantic League Divisional Series.
With the win, the Hot Rods forced a decisive Game 3 against Rome on Friday night with the winner advancing to the SAL Championship Series against either Brooklyn or Aberdeen.
Rome saw the home team score three runs in the bottom of the first as Bowling Green's Tanner Murray hit a solo homer and Heriberto Hernandez followed a couple batters later with a two-run shot. After Nate Soria added a solo blast in the second inning, Mason Auer broke the game open with a three-run shot in the fourth to give Bowling Green a 7-0 lead.
The Braves' lone run of the contest came in the top of the sixth when Jacob Pearson went deep for a solo homer, but the Hot Rods put the exclamation point on the Game 2 victory by scoring three more insurance runs in the eighth thanks to an RBI single by Dillon Paulson and a two-run triple from Johan Lopez.
Anthony Molina picked up the win for the Hot Rods as the starter pitched 5 2/3 innings and allowed just one run on four hits while striking out seven. Patrick Wicklander came on to pitch 2 1/3 innings of scoreless, hitless relief and struck out three, and Haden Erbe closed things out with a scoreless, hitless ninth as he walked three and struck out one.
Pearson had two of the four hits for Rome, including his solo homer, and Geraldo Quintero and Beau Philip contributed a hit apiece.
Luis De Avila took the loss on the mound as the lefty starter lasted just two innings as he allowed four runs on five hits with one strikeout and one walk. Ian Mejia had a rocky relief appearance after that, giving up three runs on three hits with two walks and two strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings of work.
Rolddy Munoz pitched 2 1/3 innings scoreless out of the bullpen, allowing only one hit and striking out five, and Alex Segal also pitched a scoreless inning despite giving up one hit and walking two. Miguel Pena was the final Braves' pitcher of the night as he gave up three runs on three hits with one walk in one inning.