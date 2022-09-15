Rome Braves

The Bowling Green Hot Rods used a power surge early on Thursday night with four homers in the first four innings to build a big lead and coast to a 10-1 home victory over the Rome Braves in Game 2 of the South Atlantic League Divisional Series.

With the win, the Hot Rods forced a decisive Game 3 against Rome on Friday night with the winner advancing to the SAL Championship Series against either Brooklyn or Aberdeen.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In