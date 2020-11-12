After an exhaustive interview process and a half-dozen candidates making the second round, the Angels finally found their next general manager.
Perry Minasian, who had been the Atlanta Braves assistant general manager for the past three seasons, agreed to a four-year deal to become the Angels new GM, the club announced on Thursday.
Minasian replaces Billy Eppler, who was fired as GM after the Angels’ fifth consecutive losing season. The team then opened u p a wide-ranging search that saw them interview at least 17 candidates by video conference before deciding on Minasian.
Although Minasian was identified as a “front runner” on Wednesday night, his hiring on Thursday was first reported by Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic.
“His background in scouting and player development along with his unique understanding of roster construction were the leading factors in our decision,” owner Arte Moreno said in a statement.
Minasian, 40, began his life in baseball helping his father, who was the Texas Rangers clubhouse manager. Minasian then became a scout and a coaching assistant with the Rangers, working under manager Buck Showalter. He then moved on to spend nine years in the Toronto Blue Jays front office and the last three with the Braves.
Minasian worked under Alex Anthopoulos with the Blue Jays and Braves.
Minasian was the Blue Jays’ director of professional scouting when they reached the American League Championship Series in 2015 and 2016.
The Braves have finished first in all three of his seasons in Atlanta. This season, the Braves lost to the Dodgers in the NLCS.
Under Minasian’s watch, the Blue Jays selected Joe Biagini in the Rule 5 draft, before he posted a 3.06 ERA in 60 games. The Blue Jays also acquired Teoscar Hernandez from the Houston Astros during Minasian’s tenure. Hernandez has hit 76 homers in less than two and a half seasons and this year he broke out with a .919 OPS.
According to former general manager Jim Bowden, now an analyst for MLB Network Radio, Minasian is best known in scouting circles for identifying Noah Syndergaard as his top choice when he was with the Blue Jays, although Syndergaard was “unknown at the time.”
With the Braves, Minasian helped with the acquisitions that brought the Braves from a 90-loss team in 2017 to a 90-win, first-place team in 2018. One of the key pickups was Anibal Sanchez, who signed a minor-league deal months after Minasian’s arrival. Sanchez delivered a 2.83 ERA in 25 starts in 2018, helping the Braves to an improbable division title.
The Braves were active at the trading deadline in 2018 and 2019, getting upside from acquisitions like starter Kevin Gausman, outfielder Adam Duvall and reliever Chris Martin.