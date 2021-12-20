Brett Maher kicked three field goals and the New Orleans Saints defense dominated Tom Brady and the host Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a 9-0 victory Sunday night.
Defensive coordinator Dennis Allen served as Saints acting head coach because Sean Payton was sidelined after testing positive for COVID two days earlier. The Saints (7-7) won their second straight after losing five in a row.
Brady completed 26 of 48 for 214 yards, threw an interception and lost a fumble as the Buccaneers (10-4) missed an opportunity to clinch the NFC South title. It’s the first time Brady has been shut out since 2006.
Lions 30, Cardinals 12: Jared Goff threw for 216 yards and three touchdowns and the Detroit Lions upset Arizona.
Amon-Ra St. Brown caught eight passes for 90 yards and a touchdown for the Lions (2-11-1), who entered the week with the worst record in the NFL.
Packers 31, Ravens 30: Aaron Rodgers passed for 268 yards and three touchdowns as visiting Green Bay edged Baltimore to clinch the NFC North division title.
The Packers (11-3) won for the fourth time in five games and maintained control of the top seed in the NFC playoffs by sweating out a wild finish.
Cowboys 21, Giants 6: Dak Prescott threw for 217 yards and a touchdown and Dallas forced four turnovers en route to a victory over New York.
Prescott completed 28 of 37 passes, and Dalton Schultz had eight catches for 67 yards and a touchdown for the Cowboys (10-4). Tony Pollard rushed for 74 yards and Ezekiel Elliott had 52 yards and a score.
Trevon Diggs recorded his NFL-best 10th interception, and Jourdan Lewis and Malik Hooker also picked off passes from Mike Glennon (13 of 24, 99 yards). Jake Fromm completed 6 of 12 passes for 82 yards in relief during his NFL debut for New York (4-10), which has lost three straight.
Texans 30, Jaguars 16: Brandin Cooks recorded his fourth 100-yard receiving game of the season while Ka’imi Fairbairn booted a pair of 50-plus-yard field goals as visiting Houston completed a season sweep of reeling Jacksonville.
Cooks capped the Texans’ opening possession with a 22-yard touchdown reception and sealed the win with a 43-yard touchdown with 2:22 left to play as Houston (3-11) sent the Jaguars (2-12) to their sixth consecutive loss. Cooks finished with seven receptions for 102 yards and two touchdowns.
Bills 31, Panthers 14: Josh Allen threw for three touchdowns and Buffalo largely relied on defense for a much-needed victory.
Allen completed 19 of 34 passes for 210 yards and an interception, though he was sacked four times. Devin Singletary rushed for 86 yards on 22 carries with a touchdown for Buffalo (8-6), which won for just the third time in its past seven games.
Bengals 15, Broncos 10: Joe Burrow completed 15 of 22 passes for 157 yards and a touchdown, Tyler Boyd had five receptions for 96 yards and a score and visiting Cincinnati beat Denver.
Evan McPherson kicked three field goals, including a franchise-record 58-yarder, for Cincinnati (8-6), which snapped a two-game skid and moved into a tie for first place in the AFC North with Baltimore.
Steelers 19, Titans 13: Chris Boswell kicked four field goals and Pittsburgh forced four turnovers in a much-needed home win over Tennessee.
The Steelers (7-6-1) won for just the second time in six games despite getting outgained 318-168 and holding the ball for less than 21 minutes. Pittsburgh outscored the Titans 16-0 after halftime.
Dolphins 31, Jets 24: Tua Tagovailoa threw an 11-yard touchdown pass to DeVante Parker with 3:37 left in the game, leading Miami to a win over visiting New York.