Aiden Crawford went 4 for 4 with three doubles and three RBIs as the Lakeview Warriors outslugged visiting Dade last Monday, 14-10, in a game that featured 21 hits, seven errors and eight-run third innings by both teams.
Darian Keefe went 4 for 5 with a double and three runs scored. Cade Brown had two hits and knocked in three runs, while Carson Goff tripled and had three RBIs. A.J. Stout was 2 for 2 with two runs scored. Nathaniel Samples and Manning Trusley each knocked in a pair of runs, while Brayden Wilson also had one RBI.
Crawford and Brown combined to give up just two earned runs on six hits. They teamed up to strike out eight batters and issue five walks.
Lakeview 16, Saddle Ridge 2
The Warriors got a triple and four RBIs from Wilson and a pair of doubles and three RBIs from Crawford in a road win at Saddle Ridge last Tuesday.
Keefe and Brown had two hits apiece, while Keefe, Samples and Nathan Horne had one RBI each. Tanner Wilson got the victory. He gave up two hits and struck out two batters in two innings of work. Kyler Cleghorn worked three innings, giving up an earned run on five hits.
Individual statistics for the Mustangs were not available as of press time.
Gordon Lee 5, Chattanooga Valley 0
Aiden Goodwin allowed just one hit and struck out four batters and the Trojans wrapped up the No. 4 seed and a home game for the NGAC tournament with a victory over the Eagles in a game played at Ridgeland High School last on Tuesday.
Goodwin also had an RBI at the plate, as did Jackson Scali and Brisyn Oliver, who also tripled in the game. Maddox Millard doubled, while Dalton Russell was 2 for 2 with an RBI.
For the Eagles, Kain Brown had a single to account for their only hit. Gavin Hughley and Bryson Duke both pitched, combining to allow five earned runs on six hits with four walks and two strikeouts.
Gordon Lee 11, Lakeview 3
Brock Crutchfield went 3 for 3, scored twice and drove in three runs as the Trojans scored an big win over the Warriors Thursday afternoon in Chickamauga.
The Warriors held a 3-1 lead after the top of the fourth inning, but the home team exploded for seven runs in the bottom of the fourth on a hit batsman, three singles, a pair of errors and two doubles, including a two-run double by Scali.
Goodwin, Russell and Jonah Davenport joined Scali with two hits each, while Goodwin and Ty Thompson also had two RBIs in the game. Peyton Mullins finished the game with one run batted in.
Scali pitched 5.2 innings, giving up three earned runs on nine hits and two walks with five strikeouts. Thompson allowed one hit in his one inning of relief.
Samples went 2 for 4 with a double for the Warriors, while Broom had a double and an RBI and Stout went 2 for 3.
Broom and Keefe both pitched for Lakeview. They combine to give up seven earned runs, but just one walk with seven strikeouts.
Trion 9, Lakeview 8
The Warriors and the Bulldogs treated fans to a late Friday afternoon shootout in Fort Oglethorpe, but it would be the Blue-and-White hanging on for a one-run victory.
Lakeview would get a two-run single from Tanner Wilson the bottom of the seventh to cut the lead to one, but it would be the final tally of the night for the home team as two final strikeouts ended the game.
Aiden Darity went 3 for 5 and drove in three runs for the Warriors. Aiden Crawford had two doubles, two RBIs and scored three times. Samples was 2 for 4 with a double. Wilson and Clayton Young had two hits each. Stout doubled and drove in a run, while Goff picked up an RBI.
Crawford, Goff, Stout and Wilson all pitched for Lakeview. They combine to give up seven earned runs on eight hits and 10 walks with eight strikeouts.
Trion 11, Heritage 3
The Generals managed just one hit last Monday afternoon, that off the bat of Maddox Henry, as they dropped a game to the Bulldogs in Boynton.
Henry and Brandon Greene had the only RBIs of the game for Heritage. Henry Allen, Ty Hunt and Lex Davey all pitched for the Generals with Allen suffering the loss. The trio combined to strike out 11 batters and walk just one, but they also gave up nine earned runs on 13 hits.
Heritage 9, Baylor 3
The Generals prepped the NGAC tournament by scoring nine straight runs in a win at Baylor on Friday. Allen had a hit and drove in three runs for Heritage, who gave up a run in the bottom of the first before taking the lead for good.
Greene tripled and recorded an RBI, while Davey, Jake Colette and Caden Strickland also had one RBI apiece in the victory. Strickland, Davey and Cohen Fletcher combined to allow just one earned run. They gave up a total of eight hits and walked four batters, while adding four strikeouts.
Chattanooga Valley 7, LaFayette 6
The Eagles scored an important win over the Ramblers last Monday afternoon at Ridgeland High School.
The tying run was scored in the bottom of the sixth as Dallas Bilbrey’s textbook squeeze bunt plated Jamie Hinton. One inning later, Josh Langston doubled in Lincoln Platt with the game-winner.
Hinton had three hits and scored three times. Kain Brown also went 3 for 4 and scored twice, while Holden Lyons went 2 for 4 with a pair of RBIs. Brown struck out five batters in three innings out of the bullpen, allowing two hits and one run in picking up the victory.
Individual stats for the Ramblers were not available as of press time.
Ringgold 6, New Hope 2
Four Tiger pitchers combined on a no-hitter as the Blue-and-White won a non-league game in Ringgold this past Wednesday night.
The Tigers got a pair of doubles and two RBIs from Jackson Black to go with a triple by Pierce Pennington and a double by Isaac Crew. Pennington and Colt Forgey also drove in one run each.
Black, Forgey, Logan Bramlett and Aidan Hickman walked five batters and combined to strike out 10 in seven innings, while the runs they allowed were unearned. The Kodiaks got both of their runs in the top of the fifth. One run scored on an error and the second scored on a hit batter with the bases loaded.
Brackets set for NGAC tournament
The 2021 NGAC baseball tournament will get underway on Tuesday of this week with a pair of first-round match-ups. No. 3-seeded Heritage will host No. 6 LaFayette, while No. 4 Gordon Lee will entertain No. 5 Chattanooga Valley with the winners of those games advancing to the best-of-three semifinal round.
The semis will be held on Thursday (doubleheader) and Friday (third game, if needed). Top-seeded Ringgold will host the Heritage-LaFayette winner, while No. 2 Trion will get the Gordon Lee-Chattanooga Valley winner.
The finals will begin on Monday, May 3 with a doubleheader, while a third game, if needed, would be played on Tuesday, May 4. The highest-remaining seed after the semifinals will host the championship round.
Games are scheduled to begin at 5 p.m.