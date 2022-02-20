A year ago, after going into the Region 6-AAA tournament as the ninth-seed, the Ringgold Tigers were able to pull off a couple of upsets, prompting first-year head coach Josh Hensley to jokingly refer to his squad as the “Boys of February.”
Fast forward one year and it turns out that there was some truth to that.
Ringgold, once against seeded ninth in this year’s region tournament, stunned three higher-seeded opponents and nearly took out a fourth to earn a bid to the Class AAA state playoffs for the first time since the 2018-19 season.
“This is pretty special,” Hensley said. “I’m so proud of this bunch because throughout the entire year, we felt like we were right there. We’ve had close losses to a lot of good teams (Ringgold lost six games in the regular season by four points or less) and a lot of high school kids would have just packed it in.
“But these kids just kept fighting, believe in each other and pushing each other in practice. This is really a big testament to those guys and how hard they’ve worked.”
RINGGOLD BOYS 56, SONORAVILLE 45
The Tigers’ tournament run began back on Feb. 12 as they outscored eighth-seeded Sonoraville 11-5 over the final four minutes of the game and cooled off the Phoenix in the opening round at LaFayette High School.
Caden Dodson, the 6-foot-6 senior center who missed a good portion of the season with an injury, made his presence felt on offense and on defense against the Phoenix, leading a very balanced scoring effort with 11 points, including nine in the second half. He also connected on 5 of 7 free throws during the game, grabbed several rebounds and protected the rim most of the night, including one emphatic rejection late in the fourth that drew ooh’s from the crowd and screams from his teammates on the bench.
Ringgold used a decisive 8-0 run late in the third quarter to help seal the win. Dodson got free inside for a 3-point play with 1:43 showing on the clock and, following a Sonoraville miss, Luke Rominger drained his second 3-pointer of the quarter, pushing the lead up to 10 where it stayed as the quarter came to an end.
Cooper Sexton and Alex Otting both dropped in four points down the stretch in the fourth, while Dodson scored on an offensive put-back and connected on two late free throws to put it away.
Jayden Williams had 10 points off the bench. Brevin Massengale scored nine and O’Reilly Matthews battled through first-half foul trouble to finish with eight points. Sexton matched Rominger with six points apiece. Otting finished with four and Jordan Wideman added two.
RINGGOLD BOYS 60, COAHULLA CREEK 49
The Tigers officially earned the title of Cinderella after taking down the fifth-seeded Colts last Tuesday night.
Ringgold trailed 25-18 at halftime and were down four going into the fourth quarter, but got hot from the perimeter late. Matthews, who had a game-high 23 points, had two 3-pointers in the final quarter, while Otting and Rominger also dialed long distance.
Rominger finished with 12 points. Massengale added eight and Otting finished with seven. Jordan Wideman had six points, followed by Dodson with three and Gage Long with one.
RINGGOLD BOYS 60, ROCKMART 53
Upset No. 3 came this past Thursday as the Tigers stung the fourth-seeded Jackets to earn a state bid and a spot in the region semifinals.
The Tigers jumped out to an 18-13 lead after the first quarter and took a 35-27 cushion into the locker room before holding off Rockmart in the second half.
Four players scored in double figures, including 15 from Massengale and 14 from Matthews, who also hit four straight free throws in the fourth quarter. Rominger and Otting each scored 13, while Otting gave the Tigers an early spark with 11 first-quarter points, including a trio of 3 pointers. Wideman scored three points and Dodson added two in the victory.
LAFAYETTE BOYS 75, RINGGOLD 38
The Tigers’ unbeaten tournament run came to an abrupt end against the top-seeded and third-ranked Ramblers, who led by 19 at intermission before pulling away in the third quarter.
Matthews scored 12 points to pace the Tigers. Massengale and Williams had eight points each, while Wideman finished with six. The rest of the scoring featured four points from Otting, three by Sexton, two apiece by Rominger and Dodson and one from Zachary Fow.
LFO BOYS 64, RINGGOLD 55
The Tigers nearly pulled off another upset in the consolation game on Saturday afternoon, leading 29-20 at halftime against the tournament’s second-seed.
However, the Warriors outscored their county rivals in the third quarter, 26-9, to rally for the win.
Rominger knocked down five 3-pointers and finished with 15 points. Sexton added 11. Matthews ended up with nine and Massengale added eight. Otting scored five and Williams had three, while Long and Dodson scored two apiece.
Ringgold (9-20) will play another surprise team in the first round of the state tournament this week when they travel to Monroe Area (12-16). The Hurricanes shocked the rest of Region 8 by winning the region title after coming into their tournament as the No. 4 seed.