Deborah Levin

Boynton Lions Club President Tom Rector (right) hands the gavel over to new club president Deborah Levin.

 Randall Franks

The Boynton Lions Club of Ringgold installed its first female president, Deborah Levin. Former president Tom Rector recently handed over the gavel to her.

Rector, who works at Ringgold’s Walter Jackson Chevrolet, is stepping away from Lionism at the end of the year after two decades of service shared between clubs in Boynton and Altamont, Ill. During his 20 years, the Melvin Jones Fellow has served as Boynton president, and Altamont treasurer and tale twister. In his service, he has chaired fundraising efforts through golf tournaments, Tootsie Pop Day sale, and helped with youth soccer, basketball, a fishing rodeo, cemetery, as well as vision and hearing screenings.

