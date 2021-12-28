The last two weeks of December are truly the most wonderful time of the year.
And we're not talking about just the Christmas season or holiday, although obviously that's incredibly special.
No, we're talking about the College Football Bowl Season.
Several players from the Essentials Magazine area were part of that recently-completed bowl season, getting to play in college football's version of a glorified exhibition game.
But a couple of other local products did not get to participate because of Covid-19. Not because they personally had caught the disease that just will not go away, but because so many members of their team caught it, that between Covid and some other issues, the game couldn't go on.
In all, 44 games were scheduled to start the week before Christmas Day but as the New Year approached, four of them were canceled and several others were on the critical list until the decision was made that that particular game could be played.
Bellaire HS graduate and current Texas A & M standout defensive lineman Jayden Peevy and St. Thomas High School alum and University of Miami redshirt freshman quarterback Peyton Motacha are the players who did not get a part of the Football Bowl System (FBS) games last month because their teams simply couldn't field enough players.
Texas A & M, which finished the year as the No. 25 ranked team in the country, was supposed to play New Year's Eve against No. 17 Wake Forest in the Gator Bowl, but the Aggies had to drop out of the game and Rutgers, which went 5-7 this year and had a losing record in Big 10 action, was named their replacement. The Scarlet Knights got that call because while their were other 5-7 candidates in the running, like the University of Texas, the team from New Jersey had the highest Academic Progress Rate score of all the teams that were considered and so their reward was the late call to fill in for A & M.
For Peevy, who could not be reached for this story, it was a disappointing ending for a player who has started 21 of the team's last 24 games and has been a mainstay on their D-line since he was a sophomore. The 6-foot-5, 310-pounder four-year Aggie letterman had 34 tackles as a sophomore and 34 more as a junior before recording over 50 this past year as a senior.
A & M officials said Covid, players transferring and other issues, they would not have had 40 players eligible to the game and that is why they had to drop out.
The Aggies were 8-4 this past year.
For Motacha, a redshirt freshman, his return to his home state with his University of Miami teammates were called off when they had to pull out of the Sun Bowl, which was to be played New Year's Eve afternoon in El Paso, against Washington State.
Motacha, who was a three-star prospect when he finished with the Eagles, has not seen a lot of action in his first years with the program after Covid kept them from playing a full schedule last year as well. It will be interesting to see what the future holds for the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder who has a rocket for an arm and guided STHS to three TAPPS playoff appearances.
The Sun Bowl was played with Central Michigan filling the void left by the U's withdrawal.