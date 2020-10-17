After five consecutive victories to start the season, the Gordon Lee Trojans tasted defeat for the first time this year this past Friday night, dropping a tough 23-21 decision at Bowdon in the Region 6-A opener.
The Red Devils (3-3, 2-0) took a 17-14 lead into halftime and increased its lead to nine points after three quarters. The Trojans got a final touchdown in the fourth quarter, but were unable to muster up any more points the rest of the way.
Cade Peterson had 18 carries for a season-high 206 yards and one touchdown. Brody Cobb picked up 72 yards and a touchdown on 13 carries, while Bo Rhudy was held to just 20 yards on seven attempts.
Blake Groce connected on 7 of 13 passes for 150 yards and one touchdown to Jacob Neal, who had five receptions for a season-high 117 yards.
Gordon Lee also lost a pair of fumbles on the night.
Defensively, Jared Lowe had three solo tackles and five assists for the Trojans. Chandler Brown had two solo tackles and five assists. Jackson Moore and Logan Ball each had a tackle for loss, while Ball and Penn Askew recorded one sack apiece.
The Trojans (5-1, 0-1) will have another big region contest this Friday night at home as unbeaten Mt. Zion (6-0, 1-0) comes to town.