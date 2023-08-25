I am Bonny Askew and I am running for Rome City Commissioner because I believe that all Romans deserve fair representation. As a lifelong Roman, I want to provide that representation.

Rome needs good leadership that listens to all citizens on all issues. I don't believe in partisan leadership. As my mentor, Napoleon Fielder always said "working together works."

