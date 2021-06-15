The American Red Cross is experiencing a severe blood shortage as the number of trauma cases, organ transplants and elective surgeries rise – and deplete the nation’s blood inventory.
Donors of all blood types – especially type O – are urged to make an appointment to give as soon as possible to prevent further impact to patients.
Presently, hospitals are responding to an atypically high number of traumas and emergency room visits, as well as overdoses and resulting transplants.
“When seconds count in emergency trauma situations, it’s the blood already on the shelves that can make the difference in lifesaving care,” said Baia Lasky, medical director of the American Red Cross of Georgia. “As many people begin to enjoy travel and time with loved ones again this summer, patients are relying on the generosity of donors to help ensure they have access to the treatment they need. Please consider blood donation as a summer activity that can help save lives.”
To schedule an appointment to give blood now by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, calling 1- 800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).
Locally, there are two upcoming donation opportunities, one on Monday, June 21, at the Fairmount Community Center, 11921 Fairmount Highway, and one on Monday, June 28, at the Calhoun First United Methodist Church, 205 East Line Street. Both events will be from 1 to 6 p.m.
In addition to trauma needs, there is a great hospital demand for blood as people who deferred care during the height of the pandemic present with more advanced disease progression, requiring increased blood transfusions. Over the last three months, the Red Cross has distributed about 75,000 more blood products than expected to meet these needs. As a result of this shortage, some hospitals are being forced to slow the pace of elective surgeries until the blood supply stabilizes. Blood is perishable and cannot be stockpiled, so it must constantly be replenished by generous blood donors.
Donors are urged to make an appointment to give blood or platelets now. As a thank-you, those who come to give now through June 30 will receive a $5 Amazon.com Gift Card via email, courtesy of Amazon. (Restrictions apply. Additional information and details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/Together.)
In most cases, those who have received a COVID-19 vaccine can donate. However, knowing the name of the manufacturer of the vaccine they received is important in determining donation eligibility.
Final weeks for COVID-19 antibody testing
As more than a third of Americans have become fully vaccinated against COVID 19, the Red Cross is winding down COVID-19 antibody testing for blood, platelet and plasma donations.
Through June 25, the Red Cross is testing all donations for COVID-19 antibodies.
Testing may show possible exposure to the virus or whether a donor has developed an immune response to 2021-APL-0631 vaccination. The conclusion of Red Cross antibody testing represents a new, hopeful phase as the nation continues to journey out of this pandemic.