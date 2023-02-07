Blood Assurance in Fort Oglethorpe

Blood Assurance at 3811 Battlefield Parkway in Fort Oglethorpe.

 Don Stilwell

Northwest Georgia residents have a new blood donation center, replacing the former one on LaFayette Road in Fort Oglethorpe.

The Fort Oglethorpe City Council last July unanimously approved Blood Assurance’s request to build a new donation center at 3811 Battlefield Parkway, to replace the nonprofit’s former smaller donation center at 2720 Lafayette Road.

