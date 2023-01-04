Blood Assurance bus

The Blood Assurance Blood Brigade bus parked at an event in Calhoun.

 File, Blake Silvers

As Blood Assurance marks the 53rd anniversary of National Blood Donor Month, the local blood bank has announced two new initiatives to encourage more donations in the new year.

The year-long campaigns are geared toward platelet donors and people with type O blood.

