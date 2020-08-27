Georgia wide receiver Dominick Blaylock will miss the 2020 season following his second serious knee injury in less than a year.
Blaylock, a part-time starter in 2019, was one of the Bulldogs’ top returning receivers and return specialists. Georgia announced on Thursday that Blaylock, a sophomore from Walton High School in Marietta, hurt his left knee Wednesday in a non-contact drill.
Georgia was No. 4 in the AP Top 25 preseason poll released Monday.
Blaylock will need surgery and is expected to make a full recovery for the 2021 season.
He also suffered a serious knee injury in last season’s Southeastern Conference championship game loss to LSU.
Blaylock had 18 catches for 310 yards and five touchdowns last season.
His best game came against Arkansas State, when he caught four passes for 112 yards, which included a 60-yard touchdown reception — which remained the Bulldogs’ longest of the season. Blaylock also had a 51-yard touchdown against Auburn.
The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Blaylock also was Georgia’s leading punt returner, fielding 14 punts for 128 yards.
Coming out of Walton, there were high expectations for Blaylock as a freshman. He signed with Georgia as a five-star prospect and was one of the top 10 wide receivers in the 2019 recruiting class.
As a senior at Waton, he caught 60 passes for 1,052 yards and eight touchdowns, while also rushing for 216 yards and 10 touchdowns — much of which came from the wildcat quarterback position.