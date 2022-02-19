Births for Feb. 19, 2022 Roman Record Feb 19, 2022 27 min ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Born Feb. 2, 2022Drake Lamar Dennis,son of Kelsey Stewart and Derricus DennisEvelyn Rose Farrer, daughter of Addie Farrer and William FarrerBorn Feb. 3, 2022Zhi’yah Nichole Pembleton, daughter of Megan Brianna PembletonKyser Miller, son of Kaylan Freeman and Dakota MillerCharles Rhett Bramonte, son of Alyssa Bramonte and Haidan BramonteBorn Feb. 4, 2022Lynnlee Joy, daughter of Bonnie Rampley and Justin RampleyAlivia Mae Cooper, daughter of Emily Stager-Holder and Dawson CooperKyra White, daughter of Cloe Sims and Austin WhiteCamryn Laine Frost, daughter of Mallory Frost and James FrostBriella Faye Richmond, daughter of Taylor Huskins and Steven RichmondBorn Feb. 5, 2022Karamia Bree House, daughter of Nicki Lynn House and Roy Lee HouseBorn Feb. 8, 2022Granger Ray Robinson, son of Carleigh Spencer and Anthony Ray RobinsonBorn Feb. 9, 2022Allison Diane Foster, daughter of Alyssa FosterBraylyn Jade Taylor, daughter of Mary Allmon and Justin TaylorBorn Feb. 10, 2022Jazzlyn Raya Addison, daughter of Jada Addison and Jake AddisonElijah Grant Wells, son of Jennifer Ann Wells and Jimmy Grant Wells IIBorn Feb. 11, 2022Ivan Gael Resendiz, son of Jessica Resendiz and Hector ResendizAmelia Kristine Davenport, daughter of Leigha Davenport and Jacob DavenportBorn Feb. 12, 2022Tanner Jace Lovallen, son of Savannah Hope Lecroy and Timothy Wayne Lovallen Sr.Oaklynn Haze Weddington, daughter of Baileigh Nacole Medlin and Dalton WeddingtonBraxton Timothy Charles Meeker, son of Shasta Renea MeekerElijah Derek Sisson, son of Megan B. Sisson and James D. SissonBorn Feb. 13, 2022Finley Rose Courie, daughter of Kathleen Glass and Michael CourieBorn Feb. 15, 2022Sterling Wesley Spurlock, son of Rachel Spurlock and David Spurlock Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Buy a Copy of Today's Special EditionYou can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores. Trending Now Arrest made in multi-county theft ring, over $80,000 worth of merchandise recovered so far Floyd Schools appealing fines from alleged school board member comments at Pepperell basketball game 10-year-old child dies in Cartersville house fire Student arrested after incident involving airsoft gun at Coosa High School $850,000 in merchandise taken in Calhoun outlet mall burglaries Featured Businesses Rome News-Tribune Newsroom 305 E 6th Ave, Rome, GA 30161 +1(706)290-5252 Website Find a local business Latest e-Edition Catoosa Co. News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Online Poll Should hotels in Ringgold be allowed to sell beer and wine to their guests? You voted: Yes No Vote View Results Back