Born Feb. 2, 2022

Drake Lamar Dennis,son of Kelsey Stewart and Derricus Dennis

Evelyn Rose Farrer, daughter of Addie Farrer and William Farrer

Born Feb. 3, 2022

Zhi’yah Nichole Pembleton, daughter of Megan Brianna Pembleton

Kyser Miller, son of Kaylan Freeman and Dakota Miller

Charles Rhett Bramonte, son of Alyssa Bramonte and Haidan Bramonte

Born Feb. 4, 2022

Lynnlee Joy, daughter of Bonnie Rampley and Justin Rampley

Alivia Mae Cooper, daughter of Emily Stager-Holder and Dawson Cooper

Kyra White, daughter of Cloe Sims and Austin White

Camryn Laine Frost, daughter of Mallory Frost and James Frost

Briella Faye Richmond, daughter of Taylor Huskins and Steven Richmond

Born Feb. 5, 2022

Karamia Bree House, daughter of Nicki Lynn House and Roy Lee House

Born Feb. 8, 2022

Granger Ray Robinson, son of Carleigh Spencer and Anthony Ray Robinson

Born Feb. 9, 2022

Allison Diane Foster, daughter of Alyssa Foster

Braylyn Jade Taylor, daughter of Mary Allmon and Justin Taylor

Born Feb. 10, 2022

Jazzlyn Raya Addison, daughter of Jada Addison and Jake Addison

Elijah Grant Wells, son of Jennifer Ann Wells and Jimmy Grant Wells II

Born Feb. 11, 2022

Ivan Gael Resendiz, son of Jessica Resendiz and Hector Resendiz

Amelia Kristine Davenport, daughter of Leigha Davenport and Jacob Davenport

Born Feb. 12, 2022

Tanner Jace Lovallen, son of Savannah Hope Lecroy and Timothy Wayne Lovallen Sr.

Oaklynn Haze Weddington, daughter of Baileigh Nacole Medlin and Dalton Weddington

Braxton Timothy Charles Meeker, son of Shasta Renea Meeker

Elijah Derek Sisson, son of Megan B. Sisson and James D. Sisson

Born Feb. 13, 2022

Finley Rose Courie, daughter of Kathleen Glass and Michael Courie

Born Feb. 15, 2022

Sterling Wesley Spurlock, son of Rachel Spurlock and David Spurlock

