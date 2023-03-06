Bill targeting antisemitism clears Georgia House

ATLANTA – The state House of Representatives passed legislation Monday defining antisemitism and incorporating it into Georgia’s 2020 hate crimes law.

House Bill 30, which passed 136-22, would establish as part of state law the definition of antisemitism used by the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance, an intergovernmental organization founded by Sweden’s prime minister in 1998.

