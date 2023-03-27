TikTok

TikTok logo

 Dreamstime/Dreamstime/TNS

The state Senate unanimously approved a bill Monday to codify a ban on the use of TikTok on state-owned devices.

“Hopefully, we will see the federal government and other states follow Georgia’s lead,” said Sen. Jason Anavitarte, R-Dallas, the bill’s sponsor.

This story is available through a news partnership with Capitol Beat News Service, a project of the Georgia Press Educational Foundation.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In