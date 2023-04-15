041923_CCN_MasonThompson.jpg

The Oakwood Christian Academy High School golf team set a new single-day, nine-hole record with a score of 188 in a match against Unity Christian School last Tuesday at WindStone Golf Course.

The Eagles’ team score included a 41 from Garrett Dempsey, a 46 by J.T. Cathey, a 50 from Jacob Cathey and a 51 by Gavin Dempsey. Ryder Ferguson (56), Aiden Foster (64) and Caleb Ryan (71) also played for OCA.

