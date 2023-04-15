The Oakwood Christian Academy High School golf team set a new single-day, nine-hole record with a score of 188 in a match against Unity Christian School last Tuesday at WindStone Golf Course.
The Eagles’ team score included a 41 from Garrett Dempsey, a 46 by J.T. Cathey, a 50 from Jacob Cathey and a 51 by Gavin Dempsey. Ryder Ferguson (56), Aiden Foster (64) and Caleb Ryan (71) also played for OCA.
Due to an illness, UCS only had three players available and was not able to post a team score.
LAFAYETTE TEAMS FOURTH IN CALHOUN
Fields Ferry Golf Club played host to the annual Calhoun Invitational last Tuesday and it was a solid outing for LaFayette as both of its teams placed fourth overall.
The Lady Ramblers finished with a total score of 314 as they trailed only Darlington (263), Northwest Whitfield (264) and Christian Heritage (300).
Abby Keys led the way with a 95 and Maggie Green shot a 106, while the rest of the team score featured a 113 from Kamryn Johnston and a 118 by Ella Maples. Adalyn Brown played as an individual and shot a 121.
Heritage was eighth overall at 348. That included a 107 from Madi Hunt, a 119 from Morgan Roberts and a 122 from Jules Harbort.
Gordon Lee got a 97 from Charlsie McElhaney and a 122 from Zoie Kay. However, the Lady Trojans did not have enough players to post a team score.
Calhoun’s Ella Manley was the individual champion with a 70.
The Lady Trojans also took part in the Queen of the Greens tournament at Meadow Lakes in Cedartown last Monday. McElhaney earned a spot in the top 15 with a 95, while Kay carded a career-best 116.
On the boys’ side, the Ramblers came in at 324 at Fields Ferry behind a 72 from Grant Langford, a 79 from Mason Thompson, an 85 from Hayden Bowman and an 88 from Shane Johnston. Jackson Brewster also played and carded a 90 for the Orange-and-Black.
Gordon Lee finished with a 331. Ayden Cordell had a very nice round of 76. Andrew Amor shot an 81 and Sam Carswell posted an 82. James Eldridge rounded out the Trojans’ team score with a 92, while Asa Brown finished with a 111.
Heritage ended the day with a 353. Sam Johnson shot 70 for the Generals. James Kennedy had an 89, while Mason Davis and Sawyer Eaton both shot 91. Luke Fitzsimons also played and added a 99.
Johnson took low medalist honors on the afternoon, while Langford was second individually. The rest of the team standings were not available as of press time.
LFO, LAFAYETTE PLAY TO DRAW
The LFO boys’ golf team battled LaFayette’s JV squad in a nine-hole match on Thursday and the two teams finished tied at 221 on a windy and unseasonably cool Thursday afternoon at the LaFayette Golf Course.
Matthew Thompson paced the Ramblers with a 51. Kevin Barfield carded a 56, while Nate Hines and Karson Ludy each shot a 57 to round out the team score. R.J. Harris (58) and Brandon Wallin (62) also played for LaFayette.
The Warriors got a team-low 53 from Levi Harwell to go with a 55 from Beau Welborn, a 56 from Nate Carter and a 57 by Brody Webster. Vincent Benton shot a 59 for LFO, while Jacob Faulk and Nolan Janvrin each finished with a 61.
RIDGELAND FALLS TO DADE
The Panthers traveled to Dade County on Thursday to face off with the Wolverines at the Trenton Golf Club, but lost the nine-hole match, 188-214.
Caleb Plott led Ridgeland with a 50. Landon Plott had a 52 and Chandler Davis shot a 53. Noah Jimenez and Brayden Marshall each shot a 59, while Josh Litts posted a 60.
Dade County was led by Mason Weathers, who was the day’s low medalist with a 36.
GL EDGED OUT BY NORTHWEST
The Trojans got a 1-under-par 35 from Amor on Thursday, but the Bruins had seven golfers shoot 40 or better as they beat the Trojans, 151-165, in a nine-hole match at the LaFayette Golf Course.
Cordell shot a 38 for Gordon Lee and Carswell carded a 42, while a 50 from Eldridge rounded out the team score. Brown and Levi Webb both finished with a 52, Jake Seay shot a 54 and Tanner Maynor finished with a 56.
Grayson Weaver and Braxton Floyd each had 37’s to pace Northwest.
HERITAGE HOSTS 5-STAR AND PAR 3
Cartersville defeated Northwest Whitfield by a single stroke (306-307) to win the 5-Star Invitational Saturday at Nob North Golf Club in Cohutta.
Calhoun (315) finished third, followed by Christian Heritage (316) and Dalton (319). The Catamounts also had the day’s low medalist as Cole Stockard shot a 4-under-par 68.
Langford finished with a 2-under-par 70 for LaFayette, which finished sixth at 324. That was followed by a tournament career-low 73 from Thompson, an 89 from Brewster and a 92 from Johnston. LaFayette only had four golfers available on the day.
Gordon Lee (342) ended the day in seventh place. They had a team-low 76 from Cordell and an 80 from Amor. A 92 from Carswell and a 94 from Eldridge rounded out the scoring, while Maynor also played and shot a 115.
Eighth-place Heritage (348) got a 72 from Johnson, which was good enough for third overall, individually. Davis had an 87 and Eaton shot a 94, while a 95 from Fitzsimmons rounded out the team total. Kennedy also played and ended the day with a 99.
Heritage also fielded a ‘B’ squad, which finished up at 420. Taylor Bunn shot a 95 and Remy Pastuch carded a 103. Sam Calkins had a 108 and Nathaniel Johnson shot a 114, while a 116 on Jase Allen’s card and a 121 from Eli Oxendine rounded out things for the Navy-and-Red JV.
Ringgold had only two golfers available to play and did not have enough to qualify for the team awards. Cohen Shattuck carded an 85 for the Tigers, while Christian Griffith finished with an 89.
Langford, Johnson and Thompson were part of the five-member All-Tournament Team, along with Stockard and K.T. Seo of Christian Heritage (76), who got in on a scorecard playoff. Davis was also the closest-to-the-pin winner on No. 8 and No. 12.
The Heritage girls hosted eight other schools in a Par 3 tournament to close out the day at Nob North.
Northwest won the title with a 219, followed by Cartersville (223), Gordon Lee (235), LaFayette (241) and Dalton (242). The rest of the standings included Christian Heritage (254), Coahulla Creek (260), Heritage (261) and Pope (282).
Cambelle Williams led the Lady Trojans with a 70, followed by a 79 from McElhaney, an 86 from Hannah Kresser and a 95 from Kay.
Green set the pace for the Lady Ramblers with a 75. Keys fired a 78, while Maples and Johnston each finished with an 88. Brown played as an individual and shot an 86.
For the Lady Generals, Hunt led the way with a 74. Roberts shot a 92 and Harbort harbored finished with a 95.
Cartersville’s Sophie Kim beat out teammate Brooklyn Heath on a scorecard playoff for the individual title. Both put up scores of 68, while the rest of the All-Tournament Team included Northwest’s Analee Williams (69) and Reese Day (70), along with Cambelle Williams. Kim also won closest-to-the-pin.