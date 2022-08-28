A battle between two longtime rivals took place at Jack King Stadium on Friday night, but instead of the close battle that some anticipated, the Trion Bulldogs used a big third quarter to pull away and beat LaFayette, 45-7, in a non-region contest.
A 52-yard third-down TD run by Toby Maddox got the Bulldogs on the board with 3:12 left in the first quarter and Trion added to its lead with 6:37 left before halftime on a 33-yard field goal.
After holding the Ramblers to a three-and-out on their next possession, quarterback Kade Smith found Nathan Willingham on a 35-yard pass play to move the ball inside the LaFayette 10-yard line. Two plays later, Logan Eller scored on a 6-yard run to boost the lead to 17-0 with 3:33 left before intermission.
LaFayette tried to answer before the halftime horn. A pair of 15-yard defensive pass interference penalties against Trion helped move the ball all the way down to the 22-yard line, but the Ramblers would miss a 42-yard field goal attempt and the Bulldogs took a knee to go into halftime up by 17 points.
Maddox ran the opening kickoff back 56 yards to give Trion the ball in LaFayette territory and on the second play from scrimmage, Smith found Willingham on 32-yard touchdown pass to make it 24-0 with just over a minute gone.
The next five minutes would be the clincher for the Bulldogs. Garrett Mahan picked off a pass to set up a 4-yard TD run by Liam Benefield with 7:56 left in the third. Four plays later, Cohen Blaschke stepped in front of an overthrown pass at the Bulldogs 32-yard line, while two 15-yard penalties on LaFayette helped move the ball all the way to the Ramblers’ 28 yard line. One play later, Ethan Willingham hauled in a scoring pass from Smith to make it a 38-0 game with 5:25 left in the third.
Trion came up with another interception at their own 14-yard line to thwart a LaFayette drive and the fourth quarter would be played with a running clock.
Austin Tucker ended the shutout bid with a tackle-breaking 45-yard TD run with 8:50 to play, but Logan Eller countered for the Bulldogs with a 27-yard touchdown with 2:44 remaining to cap the scoring.
Trion finished with 337 total yards, 213 coming on the ground. Eller rushed 17 times for 113 yards, with Maddox picking up 95 yards on 13 carries. Smith, after starting 1 of 7 for two yards, finished 6 of 12 in the air for 124, while Nathan Willingham led the team with four catches and 94 yards receiving.
LaFayette ran for 165 of their 226 total yards. Tucker had a team-best 68 yards on six carries, while Khalas Finley, who got the start at quarterback, finished with 66 yards on 22 carries and was 4 of 13 in the air for 61 yards and the three picks. Sam Hall was the top receiver for the Ramblers with three catches for 37 yards.
LaFayette (1-1) will have this Friday night off before they get set to host former region rival Sonoraville. It’ll be the final non-region game for the Ramblers before the start of the Region 6-AAA slate.