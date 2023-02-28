BartowCentregoogle

The $5 billion electric vehicle battery plant planned between Cartersville and Rome took a big step forward Tuesday with the filing of the development plan with the state.

In an application filed by SK Battery and Bartow County, the initial report calls for a campus covering 3.3 million square feet with construction ending by June 2025.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In