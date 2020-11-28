The LaFayette Ramblers had waited 27 years to play a football playoff game and for a half this past Friday night, it looked as though they might not have to wait nearly as long for another one.
However, a couple of big plays in the passing game and some tough running by the Cherokee Bluff Bears in the second half would eventually wear down the upset-minded Ramblers as the Region 7-AAA champions pulled away in the final two quarters to claim a 35-7 victory.
With the win, Cherokee Bluff (10-1), a third-year program in the postseason for the first time in school history, will play host to Region 5 runner-up Carver-Atlanta on Friday, while LaFayette (4-6) saw its season come to a close.
Head coach Paul Ellis said that while the team may not have won as many games this season as they would have preferred, he was happy the players were able to reach their goal of ending the program’s long playoff drought.
“One hundred percent proud of them,” he said. “We kept telling our guys if we came down and here and played, we had a chance and we did, although it got away from us there at the end.”
The Ramblers stunned their hosts on just the fifth play of the game as Junior Barber snuck in behind the secondary on a third-and-10 play to haul in a 43-yard scoring strike from quarterback Jaylon Ramsey and Jacob Brown’s extra point staked the Orange-and-Black to a 7-0 lead just 2:30 into the contest.
The next 14 minutes of the game proved more than frustrating for the Bears. After being forced to punt on its first possession, they saw three touchdowns negated by penalties, two on their very next drive, which ended when LaFayette defensive back Kevin Kremb came up with a last-second pass break-up in the endzone on fourth-and-8 from the LaFayette 22.
LaFayette’s defense allowed just 47 yards and only one first down in the Bears’ first three possessions and it looked as though another punt would be forthcoming as Cherokee Bluff faced third-and-10 from its own 10 as the clock ticked under four minutes left in the opening half.
But Kansas commitment Shad Dabney made a sliding catch on a 31-yard pass from quarterback Sebastian Irons for a crucial first down, which finally seemed to jump-start the Bears’ offense. Six plays later, burly running back Jayquan Smith went 12 yards right up the middle and a Mason Gill PAT tied up the contest with 1:49 left in the half.
The opening of third quarter saw Dabney return the kickoff past midfield and the Bears got an additional 15 yards on a LaFayette penalty. Cherokee Bluff overcome a near-interception and a holding call and took advantage of a favorable spot on fourth down before finally scoring on a perfect 34-yard TD on a screen pass to Smith to beat a LaFayette blitz as the hosts went up 14-7 with 8:52 left in the third quarter.
A little more than five minutes later, after a Nick Adams punt backed up the Bears to their own 24, Cherokee Bluff delivered another big play in the passing game. Eric Gohman hauled in a short pass and turned it into a 76-yard touchdown to make it 21-7 as Kremb’s diving attempt to knock down the pass came up just a hair short.
The Ramblers tried to get something going late in the