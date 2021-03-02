After three years at its Dalton location, Pray Chiropractic is again making big changes.
Dr. Charles Pray, the founder of Pray Chiropractic, announced the addition of two more fully bilingual chiropractors to join his Dalton chiropractic team, Drs. Javier Loucil and Julio Borrero.
Dr. Loucil was born and raised in Arecibo, Puerto Rico, so he is fully bilingual in both Spanish and English. Before embarking on his chiropractic education, he studied biology at the University of the Sacred Heart. Loucil went on to earn his doctorate in chiropractic from Life University in Marietta, Ga., graduating Magna Cum Laude. When not working, Loucil enjoys spending time with his wife Sofia, and their daughter, Marena. He likes all outdoor activities such as hiking, biking, traveling and finding any chance to escape to the beach.
Dr. Borrero received degrees in both mechanical and industrial engineering before receiving his chiropractic degree from Life University in Marietta. Borrero is also fully bilingual, having been born and raised in Salinas, Puerto Rico. Borrero's personal experience with chiropractic care made him realize that he wanted to dedicate his career to improving other’s quality of life through chiropractic. He and his wife Hilda met as children while living in the same small town in Puerto Rico. The two share a passion for rescuing animals and finding homes for them.
Pray Chiropractic is now open seven days a week. Open early mornings, lunchtimes, late nights and weekends, Pray Chiropractic’s Dalton office can now accommodate even the busiest of patient schedules. Same-day appointments are offered every day. Pray Chiropractic continues to offer state-of-the-art treatment, having recently been the only office in the region to acquire the latest Litecure 40-watt laser for treating pain and inflammation in minutes.
Its chiropractors have a wide range of clinical interests and they understand the importance of getting to know their patients personally to understand the many factors that can have an impact on their patients’ health.
Drs. Loucil and Borrero are accepting new patients seven days per week. Call for an appointment at 706-609-0023 or make an appointment on Pray Chiropractic’s website at www.praychiro.com. Pray Chiropractic is located at 715 South Thornton Avenue in Dalton, Ga.