Talk about a roster overhaul.
At least for the moment.
With five players from the football team -- including two freshmen -- joining the Calhoun basketball team last week, the Yellow Jackets look a lot different now than the team they were just two weeks ago.
And the new-look Jackets continue to get ready for the quickly-approaching 5A Region 7 schedule Wednesday afternoon with a 4:30 p.m. home game at The Hive against nearby Adairsville in their last game until after Christmas on Saturday.
Senior forward Peyton Law, senior guard Brendan Gray, senior forward Blaze Hammett, freshman post Emaree Winston, and freshman guard Andrew Purdy all made their season, and in Winston and Purdy's cases, varsity debuts last weekend for the team, which split its first pair of games with all the new guys at Lambert High School in the Santa Jam tournament.
The Jackets dropped a tough 73-67 decision to 7A Mill Creek Friday night, but came back about 20 hours later and defeated Lambert, 78-69, to stand 3-3 overall with Christmas coming.
And all the newbies made their presences felt and known immediately for Calhoun head coach Vince Layson with some, like Law and Winston, putting up some big numbers and looking like they are in mid-season form even if their season is less than two weeks old.
Layson had high hopes that the new guys would come in and show little to zero signs of rust and they did exactly that.
But they are still looking to put all the pieces together after they were without the services of 6-foot-8 junior forward Dylan Falkner, who was averaging around 25 a game in the team's first four games and also had a 23-rebound effort against Paulding County a couple of weeks ago before he sat out last weekend's games.
But Law picked up the slack as the 5A Preseason All-State picked was rocking in his first varsity action in nearly 10 months, scoring 54 points combined in the two games with 25 against MC in his season debut and 29 more against Lambert on Saturday.
In the loss to the Mill Creek, the teams were tied at 53 to start the fourth period before the Hawks outscored Calhoun. 20-14, to get the victory.
It was a close game all the way with the teams going back-and-forth in the first half.
Senior forward Jaylen Harris and senior guard Daniel Street were the only players to start that were part of the first five out when the team opened against Harrison two weeks ago. Law, Winston, and Hammett were the players making their first start of the year for the basketball team.
Winston had six of his 15 points in the first quarter, as Law added four more and Streete hit a three-pointer to give Calhoun a 17-16 advantage after the first period.
The Yellow Jackets outscored the Creek, 21-19 to lead 38-35 at the half.
Brooks Crawford came off to bench to score seven points, including a three, while Law added eight in the quarter on two baskets, a three, and two foul shots. Harris tossed in five more, including one three to keep the visitors in front at the half.
The Hawks topped Calhoun, 18-15, in the third to pull even after 24 minutes of play. Law had nine of the 15 with Isaiah Jewell, Hammett, and Winston also adding buckets.
But he was hardly along as Law, Winston, Hammett and Gray totalled The Yellow Jackets