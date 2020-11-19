ATLANTA (AP) — A top Georgia election official said Thursday that a hand tally of ballots cast in the presidential race has been completed, and that the results affirm Democrat Joe Biden's narrow win over Republican President Donald Trump.
The hand tally of about 5 million votes stemmed from an audit required by a new state law and wasn't in response to any suspected problems with the state's results or an official recount request. The state has until Friday to certify results that have been certified and submitted by the counties.
The counties were supposed to finish the hand count by 11:59 p.m. Wednesday. Gabriel Sterling, who oversaw the implementation of the state's new voting system, said Thursday evening that the audit was complete. Results were posted on the secretary of state's website.
No individual county showed a variation in margin larger than 0.73%, and the variation in margin in 103 of the state's 159 counties was less than 0.05%, Sterling said.
"Every single vote was touched by a human audit team and counted," he said. "Obviously, the audit confirms the original result of the election, namely that Joe Biden won the presidential contest in the state of Georgia."
The results that will be certified are the totals certified by the counties, not those resulting from the audit.
Once the state certifies the election results, the losing campaign has two business days to request a recount since the margin remains within 0.5%. That recount would be done using scanners that read and tally the votes, the secretary of state's office has said.
It was up to Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to select the race to be audited, and he said the presidential race made the most sense because of its significance and the tight margin separating the candidates. Because of that small margin, Raffensperger said a full hand recount was necessary.
Votes that hadn't previously been counted were found in several counties during the audit, which required recertification of the election results in those counties.
The Associated Press is now reporting that Biden has won Georgia and its 16 electoral votes.
The win by Biden pads his Electoral College margin of victory over Trump. Biden was declared the winner of the presidential election on Nov. 7 after flipping Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin to the Democrats’ column.
Biden now has 306 electoral votes to Trump’s 232.
Trump won Georgia by 5 percentage points in 2016 over Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Four years ago, he was able to coast to victory without having to campaign in the state.
But Democrats had focused heavily on the state in 2020, seeing it in play two years after Democrat Stacey Abrams narrowly lost the governor’s race. The potential for a Democratic upset forced Trump to play defense heading into the campaign's final leg.
Trump held a large rally in Rome the weekend before Election Day, making a return trip to the state not even three weeks after he campaigned in Macon.
Biden traveled in the campaign's final week to Warm Springs, where President Franklin D. Roosevelt sought treatment for polio. Former President Barack Obama stumped for Biden in Atlanta the day before Election Day.
Both of Georgia’s Senate seats were on the ballot this year, further boosting the state’s political profile as well as spending by outside groups seeking to influence voters. Those two races are headed to a January runoff.
Georgia hadn’t voted for a Democratic presidential candidate since Bill Clinton in 1992.