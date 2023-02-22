Note: This is Part II of II of a two part column. See Part I in last Wednesday’s paper — Feb. 15.
Although God’s love was so passionate, over time Israel began to fall gradually out of love with God, loves light began to extinguish, Israel had a Righteous Brothers moment, and lost that loving Feeling. It was GONE, gone.
Israel began to cheat on God with lower gods, comitting adultery on a consistent basis, and all the while, God kept pleading “return to me.”
He was not all out of love and he was not going to let Israel go without a fight. Israel insisted, however, that she didn’t love God anymore.
Finally, God had enough. I can almost hear him as he’s crying, saying “I’m so hurt, way down deep inside of me you said our love was true and we’ll never part, now you have someone new and it breaks my heart.
God granted Israel a certificate of Divorce and checked himself into the Heartbreak Hotel for four hundred years. Four hundred years later, the angels began to whisper. Gabriel said to Michael “I think God is on the mend, I think he’s recovering from the divorce with Israel.” “
“Yeah,” Michael said. “I think so too, I saw him dusting off the Milky Way, and at night ... He’s even shining the moon again!”
Yet unbeknownst to the angels, God was still in love with Israel … he was about to come back for her like he had never come back for her in the past … God says to himself, this time I am not staying up here in Heaven while she’s down on earth, this time, He thought, I will go where she is.
So God was born in Bethlehem as a human baby just to prove his love for Israel. Even though Israel had broken God’s heart, love was coming for her again. What God found was heart wrenching … Israel glanced at him and screamed,” What are you doing here ? I love You, God said.
What’s love got to do with it !? I hate you, get out of here! She retorted.
So Israel slammed a crown of thorns on Gods head, spit on him, tore him apart with his railing accusations . He was crushed under the weight of her sorrow, ravished by her iniquity … by the time the wild harlot Israel was done with tormenting her former lover God, he was a broken piece of flesh.
Medical science tells me Jesus died of a broken heart.
As he hung suspended between heaven and earth, dying on the cross, Jesus spotted this Gentile wearing a raggedy old dress … she had history of being passed on from man to man. She was freshly purchased off the prostitute slave block.
She was swinging on a swing smiling at Him.
Even though she wasn’t worthy of His pedigree or bloodline, when their eyes locked on each other, something in Jesus shouted “whosoever will!”
Now the door to salvation no longer stopped at the Jews, now whoever calls on the name of the Lord is saved .
Friend I don’t know your walk of life, how many times you’ve been on drugs or divorced nor do I care. While you were still living like Hell, Heaven died for you .
God will always love Israel , and in time He will gather her to Himself … for now however He has chosen the Gentiles as His namesake.
It won’t be long now until that chauffeur bellows across the sky, and our bride groom comes to get us just to show us how divine His romance for us is.
Bryan Davis is pastor of Encounter Church in Calhoun.