Every football team dreams of having a kicker who possesses a strong leg that is accurate. For the Berry Vikings, Matthew Syverson has been their dream come true.
On Monday, his skill was once again recognized.
Following a huge performance in Saturday's 59-0 Southern Athletic Association win over Sewanee, the junior from Rome, Ga., has been selected as this week's SAA Special Teams Player of the Week.
Against Sewanee, the Model High grad had a notable afternoon as the Vikings' placekicker and punter, with Syverson converting all eight of his extra point tries, split the uprights with a 39-yard field goal, had three touchbacks on his seven kickoffs, and had four punts for a 53.8-yard average, three of those over 50 yards with the longest going 70 yards.
So far this season, Syverson – he was an All-SAA First Team and Second Team All-Region pick last spring – has been perfect splitting the uprights on extra points tries converting all 23 attempts, has hit 8 of 11 field goals, and is the conference's top-scoring placekicker and fifth overall scorer with 47 points.
The Vikings return to action this Saturday when they head to Conway, Ark., for an SAA showdown with Hendrix.