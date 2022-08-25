Berry College is one of the nation’s best institutions for undergraduates to earn their college degree, according to the recently released Princeton Review guide.
The company profiles and recommends Berry in the 2023 edition of its annual college guide, “The Best 388 Colleges.”
Berry also appears on the “Best Southeastern” list. The Princeton Review does not rank the colleges in the book from 1 to 388. Princeton did rank the campus 11th for Most Beautiful Campus and 14th for Most Engaged in Community Service.
“Since 1992, when we debuted our multiple ranking lists as an alternative to a single academics-only mega list, our mission has been to give students a more useful resource to find the best college for them,” said Rob Franek, Editor-in-Chief of The Princeton Review. “Our selection of the colleges in this book is based on our opinion of their academic offerings. Our ranking lists, however, are not based on our opinions of the colleges. They’re entirely based on what the schools’ own students have told us about their experiences at them.”
The Princeton Review’s 85-question survey asks students to rate their professors, administrators, school services, and other aspects of life at their colleges and to report on their campus and community experiences. Surveys of 160,000 students (about 400 per college on average) were tallied for the rankings lists for 2023.
The complete ranking lists are posted on The Princeton Review’s website where they can be viewed here.
“At Berry, we integrate academic studies with eight semesters of paid professional development opportunities,” said Andrew Bressette, vice-president for enrollment. “Students work every semester with trusted mentors to refine their personal goals and evaluate their own improvement. This mindset of meaningful learning and resourcefulness prepares Berry graduates for a lifetime of personal and professional success. I am excited to see The Princeton Review recognize Berry for the quality of our unique educational experiences.”