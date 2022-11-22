berry performance

The Berry College Dance Company will present its Holiday Wonders concert on Dec. 2 at 7 p.m. and on Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. at Sisters Theatre.

 Brant Sanderlin/Berry College

Berry College will present two upcoming holiday performances.

On Nov. 28, the Berry College Choir will present its holiday concert at 7 p.m. in the Bell Recital Hall at Ford Auditorium.

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Register
Log In