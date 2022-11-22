Berry College will present two upcoming holiday performances.
On Nov. 28, the Berry College Choir will present its holiday concert at 7 p.m. in the Bell Recital Hall at Ford Auditorium.
Berry College will present two upcoming holiday performances.
On Nov. 28, the Berry College Choir will present its holiday concert at 7 p.m. in the Bell Recital Hall at Ford Auditorium.
The concert is the final performance of the semester for the Men's and Women’s Choir. During the concert, renowned holiday songs including “Jingle Bells”, “Tomorrow Shall Be My Dancing Day”, “Silent Night”, and “Joy to the World” will be performed.
“These students have worked very hard this semester and these holiday performances are a wonderful way for them to give back to the community, celebrating the wonderful tradition of singing during the holiday season,” said Paul Neal, choir director.
Students to be highlighted include Daniel Lynch and Darla Gore, student conductors of their respective choirs. Lynch is a senior music education major from Waycross and Gore is a senior music major with an elective in business from Griffin.
The Berry College Dance Company will perform their Holiday Wonders concert at 7 p.m. on Dec. 2 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 at Sisters Theatre.
Holiday Wonders will feature diverse dance styles such as ballet, modern, tap, and jazz. The crew of 28 students will perform, choreograph and manage the the technical production of the show.
The Dance Company is led by Visiting Assistant Professor and Director Sara Pecina who has an MFA degree in dance from the University of Oklahoma.
“My favorite part of the experience is seeing everyone's hard work and collaboration come together to present a cohesive dance concert,” she said. “Every individual detail of the final product has thought and intention behind it, and multiple creative minds have come together to make this possible.”
Alongside the Berry students are six high school students who train at the Baird Ballet in Rome. The high school students are Lucy Johnson, of Rome High School; Shania McConnell and Jazmyn Stansell, of Coosa High School; Alex Martin and Kensie Waller, of Darlington School and Anna Rose Reid who is homeschooled.
Tickets $10 and will be available in advance at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/69027 and also sold one hour before the shows in the Sisters Theatre lobby.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
You can purchase copies of today's Rome News-Tribune at CVS, Kroger, Circle K, Dollar General, Dollar Tree, Food Lion, Mapco, Race Trac, Walgreens, Walmart and many independent convenience stores.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.