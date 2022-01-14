How do you follow up your school’s first college football national championship in 41 years?
If you’re Georgia Bulldogs quarterback Stetson Bennett, you get behind the microphone at a local fast-food joint and surprise unsuspecting customers.
Which is exactly what The Mailman did Thursday at an Athens Raising Cane’s.
According to WSB-TV, the former walk-on, whose face is burned in UGA fans’ minds following Georgia’s 33-18 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide on Jan. 10, worked the drive-thru and took orders behind the counter as fans took video of him.
“Stetson Bennett has been delivering more than touchdowns this week,” a statement from Raising Cane’s said. “In addition to leading Georgia to its first CFP National Championship since 1980, game MVP Bennett surprised hundreds of University of Georgia Student ‘Caniacs’ by serving up chicken fingers in Raising Cane’s drive-thru earlier today.
“Similar to Bennett on Monday, fans were crying tears of joy as they were handed chicken fingers by the very hands that just threw for 224 yards and two touchdowns, securing the National Title for the Bulldogs.”
Bennett completed 17 of 26 passes and had no interceptions during the Bulldogs’ win over the Tide. He went 11-1 as a starter this season and had 2,862 passing yards and 29 touchdowns.
“Five years ago, he was delivering passes like Baker Mayfield against the scout team,” Georgia coach Kirby Smart said of Bennett, according to ESPN. “There’s a lot of guys that saw him on that scout team make plays with his feet, his arm whip and decision-making, and we were very impressed.”
But again, to think that it would come this far from that national championship he was a part of [in 2018] to this one, man, what a story.”