What do you do when you don’t like something? Change it! Or at least that’s how local evangelist, radio and television personality, event organizer and general ray-of-sunshine Walter Harris approaches life. He lives by Philippians 4:13: “I can do all things through Christ which strengthens me.”
One night in 1989, when he was in his early 20s, Harris was feeling a little blue, and every song he heard on the radio only reinforced that feeling.
He wondered why the radio station wasn’t playing happy, up-beat songs — something to encourage the spirit of its many listeners. He bet other listeners felt the same way. When he expressed this sentiment to his parents, they told him, “Well, do something about it!”
So he had a meeting with Sam Thomas, programming manager and one of the owners at local radio station WJTH, who agreed to give Harris a chance. Fifteen minutes of air time soon turned into 30 minutes, and before long, the young new DJ found himself hosting an hour-long show playing, according to Harris, “Some of the best Gospel music this side of heaven.”
That was over three decades ago. In July, Harris will celebrate 31 years of radio ministry at WJTH. Listeners tune in every Sunday from 3 to 4 p.m. to listen to his show, while others watch his live Facebook podcast on Wednesdays from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. for words of encouragement and church and community announcements.
Some of Harris’s favorite gospel music includes, “I Never Would Have Made It” by Marvin Sapp, “God is So Good” sung by the McKameys, and “Resting Easy” by the Gospel Legends.
Harris’s hard work has not gone unrecognized. He was nominated for Radio and Media Host of the Year and will be attending that event in August in Selma, Alabama.
On TV, at events
Radio success naturally led Harris to television. His long-time TV ministry is returning soon via Cartersville Comcast 24. Day and time for the “New Keep it Real Show” will be announced soon. The re-vamped program will have a similar format to the previous incarnation, where Harris interviewed a variety of people, including police officers, preachers, musicians, authors and regular everyday citizens. He covered a variety of subjects from domestic violence to prodigal son stories.
Harris already has several episodes lined up for the new series. He said you won’t want to miss the amazing story of a woman kidnapped from her birth family and raised as someone else’s daughter. If you can’t catch the live “Keep It Real Show,” look for recorded episodes on YouTube.
Harris has had lots of memorable interviews, but some of his favorites were with Probate Judge Richard Parker and beautician/evangelist, Solita Burley.
“I want to hear from anyone with an awesome testimony,” Harris said over breakfast at Calhoun’s local IHOP.
Radio and TV work put Harris in contact with plenty of gospel musicians, which guided him to other avenues, such as promoting and hosting special events, both gospel and secular. He will be an emcee at the Gospel Hoe-Down in Brunswick on March 28. April finds him in Atlanta with Pastor Shirley Caesar and other gospel artists at St. Phillip’s AME Church at 240 Candler Road. On June 6, Harris will be the guest emcee at the renowned Jackson Southernaires concert in Wedowee, Alabama.
God's plans
Many locals know Harris from his work as chair for the annual Martin Luther King Jr. celebration and Calhoun’s Black History Month celebration. For MLK festivities, there is a community service on Sunday attended by the general public and city officials, with a reception following. There used to be a march from the McConnell Road Community Center to the courthouse, and there has been discussion about bringing that element back.
“It all depends on what the people want,” he explained. “If folks want to march again, we can make that happen!”
Public service and ministry don’t always pay the bills, so Harris has held other jobs.
“Right now I’m a legal assistant for a local attorney, and I do public relations for Global Research Partners Inc. But over the years, I’ve been a bank teller, a drug and alcohol rehab counselor, a substitute teacher and a special education parapro. I’ve sat with the elderly, and that’s a true calling. Sometimes I think I should have been a nurse. I still occasionally sit with people’s loved ones and have excellent references," Harris said, before pausing.
“I even did the eulogy for one of my grammar school teachers, Peggy Autry, and another for one of my regular listeners.”
Harries said he sees his mission in life as helping others, and he goes where God leads him.
“I believe people can accomplish anything they set their minds to,” he said, noting that he lives by his mother’s words. “She told me, ‘Don’t you give up for nothin’!’ If I’m feeling nervous or uncertain, I can still hear her voice giving me that advice.”
Harris's love for the elderly is apparent to anyone who knew his mother. He always took her with him to shows, speaking engagements and appearances, and he cared for her until the end of her life at age 87.
“My mother and father were my biggest cheerleaders,” he said. “They encouraged me in anything I ever wanted to do. We were blessed with loving parents.”
His mother, Lula Mae Harris, passed two years ago, and his father, James “Shorty” Harris, passed in 2008. He has four brothers and sisters. They were a close-knit family.
But you never know God’s plans. One brother, Tracey Lee Harris, died tragically in a car accident at only 17 years old. His 20-year-old sister, Annie Marie Harris, passed just a couple years later in yet another car crash. A second brother, Robert Garland Harris, succumbed to kidney problems at age 52. Harris has one living sibling left — his brother, James Edward Harris, who is very supportive of and important to Harris’s ministry.
Harris is particularly close to his nephews, Spencer and Gary Harris, who were involved at sports while attending Gordon Central High School.
Harris was born and raised in Calhoun. He graduated from Calhoun High School, where he was a member of several clubs, played saxophone in the marching band, and broke records running track. In eighth grade, he was even in Sports Illustrated Magazine.
He attended Kennesaw State University and the University of West Georgia. He was raised in the Allen Chapel AME Church and later attended Calvary Church of God in Christ — now home of God’s Redeeming Love Church. He is currently a member of New Beginnings Ministry Church of God in Christ at 799 Pine St., but occasionally still helps out at God’s Redeeming Love.
Good and friendly city
Harris believes in giving back to his community. He is the former director of the Gordon County Mass Choir, which was comprised of members from different churches. He was on the Roland Hayes Committee for several years. In February, Harris was honored with a 2020 Luminary Award from the Black Heritage Foundation in their Black Excellence category along with other community activists and humanitarians throughout Georgia.
“I was humbled and honored to have been included among such illustrious people,” he said.
“Calhoun is a good town and a friendly city,” Harris said over breakfast. “I’m so proud of how so many good parents here encourage their children to be their very best.”
He loves his community and wants to be involved in growth and positive changes. He plans to work the polls during upcoming elections.
“Get out and vote,” he advised. “Cast your ballot. Your vote counts!”
People have asked Harris if he would be interested in running for city council, and he said that he may consider it in a few years.
“I want to see every segment of Calhoun represented,” he said, responding to a question about changes he’d like to see. “We have a varied population, and they all need a voice. Job diversity is important. The carpet industry has been good to Gordon County, but we need to offer other employment besides mill jobs. I’d also like to see more restaurants come to Calhoun.”
He took a deep breath.
“This one’s close to my heart. We have a need for a one-stop-shop for parolees. We need to help them find housing, jobs and counseling services. You can’t just turn people out of prison and expect them not to recommit if they have no guidance. Parolees need a hand-up, not a temporary fix like a hand-out.”
“I’m God’s servant,” Harris said. “God has done wonderful things in my life, and I wouldn’t be where I am today without him. I want to continue to serve him and encourage people for the rest of my life.”
Calhoun native Brother Walter Harris
Brother Walter Harris on his radio show
Brother Walter Harris in church
A young Walter Harris with parents, James “Shorty” Harris and Lula Mae Harris