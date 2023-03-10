SPORTS-FBN-BEARS-PANTHERS-TRADE-GET

Carolina Panthers wide receiver D.J. Moore (2) carries the ball after a catch against Buffalo Bills defensive back Taron Johnson (24) at Highmark Stadium on Dec. 19, 2021, in Orchard Park, New York. (Kevin Hoffman/Getty Images/TNS)

 Kevin Hoffman

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers pounced on a blockbuster trade with the Chicago Bears on Friday, ensuring that the franchise will be able to select its top choice of quarterback in April’s NFL draft.

The Panthers agreed to terms on the trade with the Bears to send the ninth overall pick, the 61st overall pick — a 2023 second-round pick acquired in the Christian McCaffrey trade with the San Francisco 49ers — a 2024 first-round pick, a 2025 second-round pick and wide receiver DJ Moore to Chicago for the first overall selection, a league source confirmed to The Charlotte Observer.

